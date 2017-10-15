Driver killed after crashing into Rosedale home, police say

A 28-year-old Middle River man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a home in Rosedale on Saturday night, Baltimore County police said.

Gary Wayne Auberg III, of the 200 block of Middleway Road, was traveling west in the 8500 block of Philadelphia Road about 11:35 p.m. when he lost control of his Hyundai Genesis 2H, police said.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a mailbox and fence post and then crashed into the concrete foundation of a home on the street, police said.

Auberg was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said they “believe speed may have been a factor” in the crash.

