Stranded Six Flags roller coaster riders ranged in age from 6 to 45

The 24 roller coaster riders stranded for up to four hours on a Six Flags America ride Thursday afternoon ranged in age from 6 to 45, the Prince George's County Fire Department said Friday.

The last of the riders was lowered to the ground just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the amusement park in Largo — about four hours after a technical rescue team began to respond to the scene. The riders on the Joker's Jinx were stuck in their seats about 80 feet above the ground and at roughly a 30-degree angle after the attraction stalled mid-trip.

About 50 personnel responded and lowered the riders from their seats to the ground via a ladder truck.

Park spokeswoman Denise Stokes confirmed the incident in an email.

"Joker's Jinx did not complete its regular ride cycle causing it to stop at a safe location on the track," she wrote. "The Prince George's County Fire Department is onsite to assist in getting the riders safely off the ride. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening."

In August of 2014 a similar incident occurred on the ride.

According to Six Flags' website, Joker's Jinx has a top speed of 60 miles per hour. The roller coaster — which debuted in 1999 — is 2,705 feet long and a ride lasts one minute and 15 seconds.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Rachel Pacella contributed to this story.