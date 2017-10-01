Some Ravens fans fuming about player protests, others furious those protests are misunderstood

Ravens players kneeled as a team for a few moments before the national anthem began Sunday, sparking loud boos from their hometown crowd.

It was the sort of demonstration fan Wes Yeary said he wouldn’t tolerate. He swears he’ll give up the season tickets he’s held for 21 years if he sees anyone take a knee.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder since day one. If they protest, we’re out before kickoff. We’re done,” Yearly, 51, said before Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He’s angry that the Ravens protested last week in London — setting the tone for league-wide protests a day after President Donald Trump’s remarks on Twitter, and prompting a week long public debate about the role of athletes, race, politics and patriotism in America’s most popular sport.

The controversy that engulfed the NFL last week was reignited among fans Sunday, fury spilling from tailgate to tailgate party.

Fans were angry like Yearly. But Randy Lynn, 40, can’t fathom how a legitimate protest about racial injustice has been subsumed by talk of the respecting the flag.

“It’s not about the god damn flag. It’s about killing black people,” said Lynn, who is from Baltimore and served seven years in the Army.

“I say, ‘Look, give me your tickets,’” he said. “It’s not against the flag. It’s against the injustice that the police are killing unarmed black people and getting away with it.”

Yeary, standing with friends just feet away from Lynn, was not wearing any Ravens gear while tailgating, and he banished the Ravens flag he normally flies beneath the American one on the flagpole in the bed of his pickup.

The tractor-trailer driver from Pasadena says a football field is no place to protest racial injustice, and certainly not in a way he says disrespects the flag.

“How about these million-dollar athletes, on their days off, link arms with the poor people in this city and march on City Hall or the Police Department instead?” Yeary said. “It’s the wrong forum. A lot of men and women died for that flag. ... I know black people think they’ve been mistreated. But so have some white people.”

The protest during the anthem started with the single act of then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, who sat down to protest police brutality, and eventually chose to kneel during the song instead.

A few other players joined him last season, but the protests became nationwide after Trump said in a tweet last weekend that the NFL needed to fire the "sons of bitches" who "disrespected the flag."

The Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, who were playing early because they were in London, were the first teams to have many players kneel together during the anthem.

Former Ravens linebacker and franchise star Ray Lewis also took a knee with the team last weekend, prompting an online petition to take down his statute outside the Baltimore stadium.

Last week, the Ravens' official national anthem singer, Joey Odoms, a combat veteran resigned. On social media, Odoms wrote, "Fans who attack players for protesting, (a right in which I fought to defend) but are simply not interested in understanding why, is the reason I am resigning.”

Sunday morning, some of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints took a knee before the national anthem at their game in London, though most players rose and linked arms during the song.

In Baltimore, a plane flew over M&T Bank Stadium, saying “stand and respect our flag.”

Outside M&T Bank Stadium, Karen Elder, 54, said that when she was a little girl, her mother told her she did not have to stand for the pledge of allegiance in school, because black people like her didn’t receive all the benefits the pledge promised.

“When they say unity for all, and justice for all, it wasn’t really for all,” Elder said. “It was for a smaller group of people.”

Elder said she’d be disappointed if the Ravens players did not kneel, or if they chose to lock arms instead.

“They’d be pressured to change their opinion,” she said. “What’s the problem with a peaceful protest.”

And if people leave the game if the Ravens players take a knee, “it’s almost like saying, ‘Stay in your place.’”

In fact, that’s exactly what cousins Jeff Hoopes, a contractor, and Tim Franklin, who retired from the Navy, are saying by their intention to walk out if they see a protest.

“We pay them to entertain us, not give us their opinions,” Franklin, 60, said while tailgating with extended family. “The message is 100 percent fine. The timing is so bad.”

Hoopes, 55, said players demonstrating during games creates division, and that wasn’t what he wanted out of a sporting event.

“You’re hurting the country,” he said of the players who protest. “You’re dividing it. You’re creating prejudice. People think you’re doing it because of the flag.”

Their niece, Julz Harvey, disagreed, and said their family should be proud of the Ravens for what they did in London, and if they take a knee Sunday.

“I’m proud of them,” said Harvey, a 21-year-old grad student at Towson University.

“I understand where my family is coming from. They just want to suspend their politics to watch the game,” she said, but she said people who endure racial injustice don’t have the ability to suspend it just because a football game is on.

“People of color can’t do that,” she said.

Across the parking lot, another group of fans shook their heads about the whole controversy, saying it shouldn’t be a controversy at all, and it has nothing to do with the flag.

“They miss the whole point,” said Jacqueline Boone Allsup, a fan who is also former head of the Anne Arundel County of the NAACP. “They just don’t understand the real issue. Or they just don’t want to understand the real issue.”

Carrie and Steele Dillinger, a few tents down, also feel misunderstood.