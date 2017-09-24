Ravens national anthem protest — first in a series in NFL — draws praise, anger from fans

After Ravens players took a knee during the national anthem Sunday — the first in a series of protests across the NFL — many Baltimore fans said they were supporting the demonstration as a way to speak out against racial inequality in America.

But others reacted angrily, describing the protests as anti-patriotic and promising to boycott the NFL and destroy their Ravens gear.

“The embarrassment that is the NFL continues and people wonder why I am on strike,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler posted on Facebook. “Ravens join the non sense of taking knee while on the soil of the Country we gained our independence from. Will be doing a housecleaning of any Ravens merchandise later today and getting it all ready for the burn.”

The team’s morning game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars was the first NFL game after President Donald Trump profanely lambasted some players at a rally over the weekend, encouraging team owners to fire those who protest during the anthem.

Most Ravens players and coaches locked arms during the national anthem. But about 10 Ravens kneeled. Among the Ravens kneeling were wide receiver Mike Wallace, linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith, defensive tackle Carl Davis and defensive backs Tony Jefferson, Lardarius Webb and Anthony Levine Sr. Former Raven Ray Lewis, an honorary captain for the game, also took a knee during the anthem in between Mosley and Wallace. The display marked the first time any Raven player has showed any form of protest during the anthem.

The players then stood during a rendition of “God Save Our Queen.”

The demonstration was welcomed by many fans who gathered at the bars in Federal Hill to watch the game.

Outside Cross Street Market, Mike Smith, 36, said the protest was “achieving its goal” of raising awareness about social justice issues. The Northeast Baltimore resident, who was wearing a Matt Stover jersey, said Trump had provoked the players.

“A lot of it is based on what’s going on with the president and calling people sons of b-----,” he said. “You’re not supposed to do that. You’re the boss. The boss don’t talk like that. It’s the language. It’s the threats. It’s the petulant behavior. There’s a domino effect.”

During a rally on Friday night in Alabama, Trump challenged team owners to get rid of players that protest during the anthem, and called on fans to walk out of games if such protests go on.

“That's a total disrespect of our heritage. That's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for," Trump said. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He's fired."

Anthem protests started last year when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat during the national anthem before a preseason game last August. Kaepernick, who later started kneeling before the anthem, said he was protesting social and racial inequality after a series of black men were shot and killed by police officers.

Kaepernick remains unsigned, spurring talk that he’s being blackballed because of his social activism.

More than 30 players knelt Sunday on various teams, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained in the locker room as the national anthem played before their game with the Chicago Bears. Coach Mike Tomlin stood by himself on the sideline.

Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, stood at the opening of a tunnel with his hand over his heart during the national anthem.

In Federal Hill, Ravens fan Andrew Nicklas, 33, said he supported the Ravens players who protested.

“Why shouldn’t they?” the Baltimore man asked. “It’s a constitutional right. Good for them. It’s something everyone should be far more concerned about than they are. This is an important cause.”

Fellow Ravens fan CW Judy, 34, of Annapolis, said the players were right to stand up to the president.

“Trump is talking about NFL players like they’re thugs,” Judy said. “I think it’s completely admirable. I’m behind them all the way.”

Many on social media took the opposing view. Angry posters on the Ravens Facebook page called team owner Steve Bisciotti a “pathetic disgrace,” and vowed to boycott the team.

“Revoke their passports and leave them in the U.K.,” one poster wrote.

In a telephone interview, Gahler, a Republican who is a former Maryland State Police Trooper, said he had a big-screen TV put in his basement just to watch the Ravens. Now, he’ll find something else to do with his Sundays, he said.

“My father served. My grandfather served. Too many people have given too much for the flag and for our country for it to be disrespected,” he said. “This is not to say we don’t have problems, but a lot of men and women have died for that flag.”

Bisciotti spoke to several of his veterans on the field before game, including Suggs, Levine and tight end Benjamin Watson.