Amtrak service suspended between Washington, Philadelphia

Amtrak service is suspended between Washington and Philadelphia Wednesday morning due to an incident on rail tracks in the D.C. area, disrupting travel for Baltimore commuters.

Amtrak Northeast said on Twitter before 5 a.m. Wednesday that an "incident on the tracks" caused a temporary track closure that will prevent trains from operating "for the start of the morning rush hour" between the two major cities.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter account said two people were fatally struck by a train near Union Station in Washington overnight.

This story will be updated.