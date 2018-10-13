Thousands show up for Komen Race for the Cure in Howard County Saturday morning — despite the rain

Rain did not stop thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters who turned out for the 9 a.m. start of the 2018 Susan G. Komen Maryland Race for the Cure in Howard County on Saturday morning.

The rain paused just in time to let the racers — dressed in an array of pink, from fuchsia tutus to rose-colored gorilla outfits — run and walk the 5K race around Columbia Gateway Drive.

Among them was Paula Johnson, 49, of Owings Mills, who has raised money for the race every year since she was diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago. Her team of 12 raised $1,500 and wore pink boxing gloves and shirts that read, “Fight like a girl.”

Walking not far behind her was Ingrid Woods, 58, of Eldersburg, who had a double mastectomy last year. Surrounding her were 15 “Woods Warriors,” who raised more than $4,000. Woods was a team captain for her employer, Baltimore Gas & Electric Co., which was one of the sponsors of the race and had more than 500 people registered, according to Woods.

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman kicked off the race wearing a pink dress shirt. Kittlemen, whose 88-year-old mother is a breast cancer survivor, said he was happy to host the event in Howard County for the first time.

“It’s a huge event. It brings a lot of awareness to Komen, which is more important than anything else, but also to Howard County and what a welcoming and caring community we are,” he said.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz