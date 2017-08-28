Purple Line construction begins

Maryland launched construction on the Purple Line on Monday, the culmination of more than two decades of political and financial wrangling to build a transit line connecting the Washington suburbs.

The $2 billion, 16-mile light rail project is the largest public-private infrastructure project in the nation, state and federal transportation officials said. When complete, they said, the 21-stop rail line will carry about 41,000 passengers a day and generate more than 50,000 new jobs.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao signed off on $900 million in federal funds to build the project this month. On Monday, she said other states should try to replicate Maryland’s model of using private companies to help build and maintain large public projects.

“We do not have the money for every project that needs to be done in this country,” Chao said at a Hyattsville press conference.

Purple Line construction was scheduled to begin a year ago, but court challenges delayed it. The project also faced uncertainty after the Trump administration took office.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had also questioned the wisdom of the project during his 2014 campaign, but ultimately supported after planners found a way to reduce the cost and local jurisdictions agreed paid more of the tab.

Hogan said he lobbied Chao, whom he called a personal friend, to help pay for a project that Maryland’s federal delegation had been pressing for years.

Wearing a hardhat and seated at the controls of heavy construction machinery on Monday, Hogan personally began construction on the line by demolishing part of a building.

“The Purple Line will be a transformative, long-term asset for the state,” Hogan said, adding that’s “it’s a shining example” of government He also called the railway an “important economic driver.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen called the project “a long-distance relay run” carried out by legions of public officials.

Rep. Anthony Brown, who as lieutenant governor lobbied the pass legislation to make the project possible, said the 2013 increase in the state’s gas tax was a crucial step in trying to build it.

Hogan’s transportation secretary Pete Rahn said the Purple Line will be Hogan’s “legacy” to Maryland.

