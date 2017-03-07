PG County schools close due to Women's Day strike

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Prince George's County public schools will be closed Wednesday due to a high number of staff members who requested time off to observe a national women's strike.

In a written statement sent Tuesday night, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Maxwell said the number of staff members who will be out on Wednesday would compromise the safety of the students, adding that PGCPS has not taken any political stance on the action.

"A Day Without a Woman" is the first national action by organizers of the January Women's March since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration that drew millions of women into the streets.

Maxwell said county schools will re-open Thursday.