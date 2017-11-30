Pilot injured after Cessna 17 crashes in Bowie field

A Cessna 172 crashed in a field in Bowie Thursday evening, Maryland State Police said, leaving the pilot injured but alert and able walk out of the woods.

At around 6:20 p.m. the plane returning from Ocean City was trying to make the final approach to Freeway Airport when it hit a tree line in a field, then overturned and crashed, police said.

The male pilot was taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

Earlier this month a Marine Corps pilot made an emergency crash landing on the ramp off Interstate 97 near Annapolis. The pilot and two children aboard were not injured. They were returning to Tipton Airport.