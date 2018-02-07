Pedestrian struck, killed near Columbia shopping center, Howard County police say

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near a Columbia shopping center on Wednesday evening, according to Howard County police.
Maria Erlinda Ulloa Licona, 57, of Columbia, was crossing Dobbin Road near the intersection with McGaw Road around 7 p.m., when was hit by a Nissan Altima. Police said she was not at a crosswalk or intersection and was wearing dark clothing.
Licona was taken to Howard County General Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.