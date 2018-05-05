From Tunisia to Baltimore to Washington, new Peace Corps director at home in the world

Half a century ago, after completing two years as a Peace Corp volunteer in Tunisia, where she taught English, learned how to make couscous and drank tea with merchants, Jody Olsen moved to another new place quite foreign to her.

But she soon got to know her neighbors, who shared dinners, the names of house painters and day care arrangements, and quickly felt at home in the village.

Charles Village.

“Villages are villages,” Olsen said with a laugh.

Olsen considers those 10 years in Baltimore an important part of a journey that took her from a young college student who had never been on an airplane to now, at 75, the director of the Peace Corps.

It was 1969. She and her then-husband Bob Olsen, who had taken a job at the city’s Housing Department, settled into a rowhouse in the North Baltimore neighborhood that had only recently been named Charles Village, by a resident and copy editor at The Evening Sun, Grace Darin, who used it for a chatty local newsletter.

Jody Olsen, a native of Washington who grew up in Utah, said she “wanted to be part of the city of Baltimore.”

Jody Olsen was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tunisia 50 years ago and earlier this year was named by President Trump to head the agency.

“I just loved what it offered, I loved the city-ness of it,” she said in her Washington office. “And there we were, sharing workers, sharing meals, sharing kids, and it was such a great beginning for me especially coming from Peace Corps, because I appreciated how you work across people’s lives, you work across cultures, you work across backgrounds to make a neighborhood work.”

After 10 years, during which Olsen had her second child, earned a master’s degree at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s School of Social Work and a Ph.D. in human development from the College Park campus, the Peace Corps beckoned again.

And except for a couple of stints at international education organizations, and, recently, a visiting professorship back at Maryland’s social work school, that’s where she has made her career, rising through its ranks to its top job. President Donald Trump nominated her director in January.

“I feel very, very, very lucky,” she said. “Peace Corps is a passion.”

Olsen, who now lives in Silver Spring, is devoted to the ideals of the goodwill agency that was created by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to send American volunteers to live and work in developing countries and to return home to share what they have learned and experienced.

“The Peace Corps’s mission is world peace and friendship — a mission we’re still working on,” Olsen said with a wry smile. “We’re not quite done.”

She was appointed to her post by a president who promotes “America First.” Trump ran on pledges to “Make America Great Again,” has pushed policies that would limit immigration, travel and free trade, and reportedly has used vulgar terms and stereotypes to describe some poorer countries.

Peace Corps director is a political appointment. But Olsen, a Republican, said the Peace Corps, an independent agency within the executive branch, has always been non-political.

A volunteer goes to a host country to “share who you are as an American. Not America,” Olsen said.

“If you represent America, if you represent a particular administration — uh uh,” she said with a shake of her head. “You’re there because you’re you. When you walk in the door, and it’s true for everyone, you have to leave the political biases there.”

Olsen’s appointment, and subsequent confirmation by the Senate, was met with a palpable sense of relief among those who feared that Trump would pick someone less committed to the Peace Corps’ global embrace.

Kevin F.F. Quigley, former president and CEO of the National Peace Corps Association, a nonprofit advocacy group composed of current and former volunteers and staff, lauded Olsen’s deep “institutional memory.”

“She’s all-star casting,” said Quigley, now president of Marlboro College in Vermont. “She has an extraordinary appreciation of the Peace Corps from every vantage point from five decades of experience.”

Another returned volunteer, as alums call themselves, has expressed concerns on the website Peace Corps Worldwide that Olsen might be too much of an insider for an agency that was meant to continually renew itself and its leadership.

John Coyne, a New York-based writer, cited Peace Corps founder Sargent Shriver’s maxim that no one, including himself, should serve for more than five years at the agency.

“It keeps the agency consistently young,” Coyne told The Sun. “The idea is it’s fresh blood.”

Coyne acknowledges that he has exceeded the five-year maximum himself — after returning from a volunteer stint in Ethiopia in 1964, he joined the Peace Corps staff for three years, and again in 1995 for another five years.

He said he expects Olsen to maintain the “status quo” at the agency, which some feared might be weakened by Trump, who has proposed cutting its current $410 million budget by $12 million.

“I think everybody who is invested in Peace Corps, psychologically or emotionally, breathed a sigh of relief she got the job, and not some wacko he could have appointed,” Coyne said.

The investment that returned volunteers have in the Peace Corps is indeed intense, and perhaps expected, given the often life-transforming experience of their service, usually at a young age and in an exotic locale. Volunteers stay in touch with each other and those they worked with abroad, they advocate for the agency and can be counted on to preach and live one of the founding goals of the Peace Corps: To promote a better understanding of the world among their fellow Americans.

It’s that lifelong work, rather than the projects they contribute to while abroad, that some believe is the true product of the Peace Corps — and one that should be expanded.

The current number of volunteers — which along with trainees was 7,376 as of September — is less than half the agency’s peak of more than 15,000 in 1966, the year Olsen joined.

Charles Kenny, senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, a think tank devoted to reducing poverty and inequality, advocates changing the two-year service model into a more flexible one, such as a grant-making system akin to a Fulbright scholarship, and with shorter-term projects, which he believes would expand the applicant base.

“If you look at the Peace Corps returned volunteers, they are an incredibly active community, and they tend to remain deeply interested in development,” Kenny said in an interview. “That is fantastic. I want more of them. But most people don’t want to spend two years in what is often a rural environment.