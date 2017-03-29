State lawmakers pass measure blocking changes to oyster sanctuary boundaries

The General Assembly has approved a bill to block an ongoing review of oyster sanctuaries in the Chesapeake Bay, prohibiting any changes in their boundaries until a thorough study of the bivalves' abundance is completed.

The measure drew sharp criticism from state Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton, who accused lawmakers of overriding the considerations of a legislatively mandated oyster committee "to appease special interest groups."

"Their vote demonstrates a disdain of the commission's progress and for science itself," Belton said in a statement. He said the vote was "based on fear, not the facts."

The state's Oyster Advisory Commission has been exploring whether some oyster sanctuaries could be opened to period harvesting, after a review released last year showed that oyster populations within the protected areas have rebounded over the past five years.

Belton and his staff have said the report shows the oyster population can withstand some additional harvesting, to the benefit of watermen who feel they were left out of the process to determine sanctuary boundaries under former Gov. Martin O'Malley.

Oyster restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay

A plan that natural resources officials offered to the oyster commission last month would open up about 1,000 acres of oyster sanctuaries, about 11 percent of their footprint, to harvesting for undetermined stretches of time every few years. Belton said the state was not endorsing the plan, calling it instead a synthesis of the wishes of environmentalists, watermen and other bay stakeholders.

Scientists and environmentalists have expressed trepidation about the idea.

The proposal has reignited a conflict between watermen, who argue the state took away some of their most productive territory in establishing the sanctuaries in 2010, and conservationists, who hold that oysters need protections to rebound from historic lows. The bay's oyster population is said to be at less than 1 percent of precolonial levels.

In passing the bill, lawmakers are overstepping possible action by the oyster panel and the natural resources department, delaying it until after an oyster population study required by a 2016 law is completed in 2018.

The House of Delegates approved the bill March 16, and it moved through the Senate in less than two weeks, gaining approval by the upper chamber Tuesday.

Senators held lengthy debates on the bill this week before passing it, 32-14. Senators offered several amendments to scale back the bill that were easily shot down by the Democratic majority.

The House of Delegates had approved the bill, 102-39. Both vote totals represented veto-proof margins — even if the handful of Republicans who voted for the bill flip their votes to sustain a possible gubernatorial veto.

The bill is set to come into effect in June and can become law without Gov. Larry Hogan's signature. Administration officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether Hogan would veto the measure.

The legislation does not affect the oyster commission's parallel efforts to choose two bay tributaries where sanctuaries will receive federal investment for construction and seeding of man-made oyster reefs. Three such projects are already ongoing in the Tred Avon River, Little Choptank River and Harris Creek on the Eastern Shore.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

