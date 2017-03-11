Worried about Trump, Democrats in Md. begin to organize

Maryland Democrats, alarmed by the election of Donald Trump and worried about Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, are taking a page — or several — from the conservative tea party movement.

They are forming groups. They are crowding into public meetings, rallying for and against legislation and deluging switchboards on Capitol Hill.

Dozens of so-called Indivisible groups have cropped up in the Baltimore region alone, part of a movement that began when Democratic former congressional aides posted an organizing manual online after Trump's victory that drew on lessons from the tea party's remarkable success.

Groups have adopted names such as "Together We Will," "Citizens for Health Care" and "Baltimore Women United."

Organizers say the effort started as a response to Trump's victory, but is increasingly focused on local issues, such as the $130 million budget shortfall in Baltimore's public schools, and efforts to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

"It's all new energy that's been fueled by Trump's victory," said Martha McKenna, a national Democratic strategist from Maryland who is organizing in the state. "Everybody is working to fight Trump, but they're also finding local projects that they can put their shoulder into."

In a state that supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in November by a 26-point margin — and in which nine of 10 members of Congress are Democrats — the groups don't need to influence Maryland's federal races. But organizers say they are eying local races, and also the 2018 gubernatorial election, when Democrats expect a wide-open primary to choose a candidate who will take on popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Pikesville/MountWashington Indivisible group started in Jonathan Kollin's living room shortly after the inauguration. The group quickly grew to more than 100 regular attendees and now meets in a synagogue.

Kollin, who is semi-retired from the signs and graphics industry, said part of the mission is to keep pressure on the state's mostly Democratic congressional delegation to hold strong against Republicans and Trump.

"We have to do something," he said. "We can't sit and yell at our television set."

Before they can become a force in state and local politics, analysts say, the groups have to overcome some of the same challenges that confronted the tea party. They must maintain the energy that is high now, but which could dissipate with time. And the jumble of disparate groups must find a way to coordinate their efforts so they don't trip over each other at election time.

"There's a lot of energy, and that's important because midterm elections are very much built on energy," said Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist. "Republicans found a way of collecting the tea party energy, and it definitely helped them win big in 2010.

"The question is whether Democrats can do the same thing," he said.

The effort has also manifested itself in Rep. Andy Harris' congressional district, where the Baltimore County Republican has come under pressure from groups such as Citizens For Health Care to hold a town hall meeting to discuss GOP plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Harris, a long-standing critic of Obamacare, has held several telephone town halls this year.

When a constituent pressed Harris during one of those telephone conferences on whether he would meet with voters in person, the congressman said thousands of people had dialed into the calls.

Harris, who met Saturday with small groups of constituents in Bel Air, said repeatedly he would hold a "brick-and-mortar" meeting once Republicans presented a draft health care bill, and he has scheduled a town hall forum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 31 at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

Harris says he has hosted dozens of such meetings since his election in 2010.

"I bet you I've done more town halls than any other congressman in the State of Maryland," he said. "People do get a chance to hear my opinion."

The tea party was also born out of frustration with the election and early steps taken by a new president: Barack Obama. Some of its members were concerned about the bank bailout signed late in President George's W. Bush's term. Others were uneasy with an economic stimulus package that added billions to federal budget deficits.

But it was Obama's national health care law, debated through 2009 and narrowly approved by congressional Democrats against the unanimous opposition of Republicans the following year, that caused conservatives to coalesce and provoked large rallies.

"The ideas were what mattered," said Del. Neil C. Parrott, a Washington County Republican who founded a tea party group in 2008 and went on to play a leading role in some of the largest political battles in Maryland at the time, including the ballot initiatives on same-sex marriage and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants.

"The tea party created a significant political force in America on both sides of the aisle, showing that many people wanted the country to be fiscally responsible," he said. "We wanted people to have economic freedoms, and we wanted to follow the Constitution."

Yet Parrott said he doesn't see a direct parallel between that effort and what's happening with Democrats now. Parrott said the Democratic groups are not organic, but rather are being organized from the top down — and funded by Democratic interests.

"I'm not saying that the grassroots at the bottom isn't happening," he said, "but it's being generated from the top."

Democrats said the same thing about the tea party in 2009 — arguing it was an AstroTurf movement funded by national Republican interests. While national groups played a role, the movement worked: It knocked several centrist Republicans out of office and shifted the Republican Party to the right.

And that raises another important question about the Indivisible movement in Maryland: Will it support centrist Democrats, or push the party to the left?