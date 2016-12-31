Handgun purchases move from paper to online applications

To buy a handgun legally in Maryland, you'll now have to go online first.

Beginning New Year's Day, all handgun purchase applications must be submitted through the Maryland State Police Licensing Portal. The old handwritten forms will no longer be accepted.

"We wanted to improve customer service," said Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo. "It's really one central location for everyone to get the information that they need to determine eligibility."

Everyone who purchases a new handgun must fill out Form 77R online. It is submitted to the Maryland State Police Licensing Division, which conducts background checks to make sure applicants aren't prohibited from owning a firearm.

The questions on the online applications and the $10 fee remain the same, but now users must have an email address, and a credit or debit card to complete the process.

Marcy Koch, the owner of Anvil Mountain Firearms on Turkeyfoot Road in Westminster said there are many advantages to doing applications online.

Caption Seniors celebrate New Year's a little early Senior citizens from across Baltimore gather for the annual Senors' Pre-New Year's Party. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Senior citizens from across Baltimore gather for the annual Senors' Pre-New Year's Party. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Caption Skatepark of Baltimore gets an upgrade Skatepark of Baltimore has opened after an upgrade and people are out enjoying it. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Skatepark of Baltimore has opened after an upgrade and people are out enjoying it. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

"It's great. I don't have to handle paperwork. I don't have to explain forms," Koch said. "It should be much faster and much smoother."

But some shop owners have expressed concern that some applicants might not have access to a computer, the internet or email.

Brad Vosburgh, owner of Brownstone Trading Company north of Westminster, said many of his customers are older and don't have computers.

Russo said gun applicants who don't have computers, email, or credit cards can apply on-site at the gun shops.

Vosburgh said his shop off Old Bachman Valley Road, in a rural part of Carroll County, does not have access to the internet.

"We're in a hole out here," he said.

State police held seminars for about 300 firearms dealers throughout Maryland in preparation for the transition to the online forms. The agency also created a computer lab where firearms dealers could use the system and receive training.

Many dealers were also included in a focus group that had direct input on the new online system, state police said.

Russo said she has not heard from dealers who are worried about the change.

"I don't think that is a concern," she said.

Some dealers, such as the United Gun Shop in Rockville, have begun advertising technical support services to customers who cannot get online at home.

"If you have limited access to a computer, tablet, or mobile phone you are welcome to come into United Gun Shop and use one of our MSP Portal tablets," the shop says on its website.

Russo said the new online process will reduce wait time and "improve the efficiency and the process."

About 200 guns were sold in 2013 to people legally barred from owning them when a surge in firearms sales overwhelmed the state's background check system.

The flurry of sales came as Maryland's tougher gun control law took effect after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

The 2013 law requires handgun buyers to get a license from state police and pass fingerprint-based background checks. It banned the sale of assault weapons and magazines that carry more than 10 bullets, among other provisions.

"We don't have a backlog" for handgun purchase applications, Russo said Friday. The agency has met the seven-day waiting period.

As of Friday, there were 50,824 applications in Maryland in 2016, up from 38,016 in 2015.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5