Military to conduct jet interception exercise over Maryland Tuesday

Military air defense authorities plan to conduct an exercise involving fighter jets intercepting civilian planes between north Baltimore and Pennsylvania Tuesday, officials said.

The exercise is being carried out by North American Aerospace Defense Command and is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Officials said people might see or hear fighter jets flying in close to civilian aircraft.

NORAD often carries out practice missions over Maryland as part of its job to protect the airspace around Washington.

