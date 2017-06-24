Conversions gradually transforming Orthodox Christianity

Growing up a Southern Baptist in eastern Tennessee, Brent Gilbert says, he never realized there were other ways to worship.

He figured everyone knew the best church music was contemporary.

He was sure there was a 45-minute pastor's sermon at the heart of every Sunday service.

And didn't all Christians agree that religious art, symbols and rituals were relics of a less desirable past?

Then he encountered the ancient faith that would change his life.

In the formal liturgy, rituals and language of the Greek Orthodox Church, he found a worship tradition so enriched by its direct link to lives of Christ's original followers that it turns faith into an "all-encompassing phenomenon."

Gilbert is neither ethnically nor culturally Greek — his forebears came to America from the British Isles. But after discernment and years of study, he's now the Rev. Gregory Gilbert, the presiding priest of Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church in Darlington — and a prominent example of the gradual but insistent wave of conversion that is turning a tradition long rooted in ethnic heritage into a more varied and, some say, more American movement.

Almost half the nearly 1 million Orthodox Christians in the United States today are converts, the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America reported in 2015. The majority of these married into the church. But a growing number are joining simply out of an affinity for the faith.

"We can still say that it's not the majority of the laity — at this stage, most have been raised in the church — but there's a lot of them," says the Very Rev. Archpriest Andrew Damick, pastor of St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church in Emmaus, Pa., and the author of several books on Orthodox Christianity. "Conversion has already had a pretty big impact."

Converts to Orthodoxy come from many backgrounds: former Evangelicals in search of historicity, analytical Christians seeking something more hands-on, weekend churchgoers in search of fuller, more regular engagement.

Gilbert says he has found a way of life that can be judged by its fruits.

"Americans have imbibed the idea that Christianity began about 500 years ago, at the time of the Reformation. But that view overlooks three-fourths of the history of the church," the bearded 39-year-old says, and laughs. "Orthodoxy is a well-worn spiritual path more than an institution, and we know it has been producing saints for 2,000 years."

At Sts. M. and M., as parishioners know the church, Gilbert stands out. More than 80 percent of the 100 families trace their religious roots to the three oldest Greek Orthodox parishes in Baltimore: the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of New Jersey, the ecclesiastical territory of the national Greek Orthodox archdiocese that governs Maryland, established the parish in 2004 to serve the growing numbers of Greek Orthodox who had moved from Baltimore to Harford County.

For much of its first decade, Sts. M. and M. followed the pattern of the three older churches — and most Greek Orthodox churches in the United States — by engaging an ethnically and culturally Greek cleric, Fr. Manuel Burdusi, the former Proistamenos (spiritual leader) of St. Nicholas Church, to lead the congregation.

Deanna Karkoulas Mojarrad grew up attending St. Demetrios in Parkville. She and her husband were married there in 1993. They joined Sts. M. and M. in 2011.

Mojarrad says the parish loved the popular Burdusi during his tenure, at least in part because he was steeped in the Greek language and culture most have known since childhood.

When Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey, head of the Greek Orthodox Church in the mid-Atlantic, assigned the newly ordained Gilbert to be head priest of Sts. M. and M. in 2015, she feared he might have a hard time connecting.

He didn't.

It helped that, as a former college classics major, Gilbert was fluent in Greek. But Mojarrad says it was his down-to-earth personality, his commitment to the faith, his deep knowledge of church and other history, and his empathy for parishioners of all ages that won the congregation over, and quickly.

"I believe this is exactly what Fr. Gregory was intended to do," she says. "And I believe his success here is good overall from a big-picture perspective. It starts to solidify the idea that you don't have to be a certain nationality to be a Greek Orthodox priest."

Such has not always been the prevailing view within the 14 branches, or jurisdictions, of the Orthodox Church in the United States.

It has been more than a century since the first major wave of immigrants from the Orthodox nations of Greece, Russia, Ukraine and Romania began arriving on American shores in search of economic opportunity.

In their home countries, Orthodox Christianity was a de facto national religion.

When hundreds of thousands of immigrants from those nations arrived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many wanted to establish communities similar to the ones they came from. They created Orthodox parishes that married their religious and cultural traditions.

Churches such as the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Baltimore, founded in 1906, served the social and spiritual needs of those burgeoning communities, hosting everything from religious services in the language of the home country to dances and cultural festivals that kept old-world customs alive.

But as the decades passed, the realities of assimilating to life in a new country began challenging the ethnic and cultural homogeneity of many such parishes, whether they were rooted in Greek, Russian, Antiochian (Syrian) or other Orthodox traditions.

First- and second-generation immigrants generally held to the customs that bound them, but as younger parishioners began marrying in growing numbers outside the Orthodox faith, some left the fold, and outsiders sought to join.

The impact varies across the jurisdictions, but change is evident.

More than 70 percent of the roughly 75,000 Antiochian Orthodox Christians in the United States are converts. The Orthodox Church in America, with roots in Moscow and about 85,000 adherents, reports a 50 percent figure. In Greek Orthodox Christianity, by far the largest branch in the United States with almost 480,000 members, it's about 25 percent.

Some say the Greek Orthodox Church has remained mostly Greek because the culture is so powerfully connected to the history and core principles of the faith.