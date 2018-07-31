Reported mountain lion at Greenbelt Park is likely just a coyote, U.S. Park Police say

Park police did not find a mountain lion at Greenbelt Park after temporarily closing the site and investigating the area, said James Dingeldein, a U.S. Park Police spokesperson.

The animal in question was most likely just a coyote.

National Park Service via AP A young male mountain lion roams the western end of the Santa Monica Mountains in Calif. A young male mountain lion roams the western end of the Santa Monica Mountains in Calif. (National Park Service via AP)

Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images A coyote pup pants while taking cover from wildfires under a guardrail on the side of the road near Whiskeytown, Calif., on Friday. A coyote pup pants while taking cover from wildfires under a guardrail on the side of the road near Whiskeytown, Calif., on Friday. (Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images)

A woman at the park reported what she believed to be a “mountain lion or cat-like animal” at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dingeldein said. She said the animal did not appear to be aggressive.

“In the abundance of caution, we had [National Park Service] employees and visitors shelter in place,” said Dingeldein.

Park officials did not find evidence of a mountain lion but did locate animal tracks they believe belong to a coyote.

The park has since reopened.

