Reported mountain lion at Greenbelt Park is likely just a coyote, U.S. Park Police say

Park police did not find a mountain lion at Greenbelt Park after temporarily closing the site and investigating the area, said James Dingeldein, a U.S. Park Police spokesperson.
The animal in question was most likely just a coyote.
A woman at the park reported what she believed to be a “mountain lion or cat-like animal” at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dingeldein said. She said the animal did not appear to be aggressive.
“In the abundance of caution, we had [National Park Service] employees and visitors shelter in place,” said Dingeldein.
Park officials did not find evidence of a mountain lion but did locate animal tracks they believe belong to a coyote.
The park has since reopened.