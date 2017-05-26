Pence tells Naval Academy graduates they have a friend in Trump

Vowing that the Trump administration would "rebuild the military," Vice President Mike Pence told the Naval Academy's graduating class on Friday that they should be confident their commander-in-chief would have their support as they begin a career of service.

"President Donald Trump is the best friend the armed forces of the United States will ever have," Pence said during his commencement address at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. "The era of budget cuts of the armed forces of the United States is over."

In a speech more heavily focused on Pence's thoughts on leadership than on politics, the vice president pointed to funding legislation approved this month by Congress that included an increase in defense spending, as well as the administration's plan to boost military funding by $54 billion next year.

Pence spoke on a warm and sunny morning to the 1,053 graduating midshipmen sitting on the field before him in white folding chairs in their dress uniforms. Their commencement marks the end of four years of academic and military training at the elite school, and the moment when midshipmen receive their degrees and commissions as officers.

Absent from the address was the drama that has accompanied other commencement speeches delivered by members of the Trump administration. A large group of students walked out on Pence during his address at Notre Dame's graduation ceremony last weekend. Trump himself was criticized by some for railing against the news media during his speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy days earlier.

Pence, by contrast, kept his focus on the commitment and sacrifice the graduating midshipmen were making to their country.

The address drew hearty applause as Pence — a Republican former congressman and governor of Indiana — discussed the commander-in-chief and his own thoughts on service.

"I truly believe that among the most important qualities of leadership — whether it's in the armed forces or any other endeavor — are humility, orientation to authority and self control," Pence said. "Discipline is the foundation of leadership."

Pence described the budget proposal unveiled recently by Trump as the largest increase in military investment since the Cold War, arguing that it "begins to rebuild our navy" by including funding for eight new battle force ships. Trump's budget, though, has faced a high degree of skepticism from lawmakers on Capitol Hill because of the cuts it proposes to non-defense programs.

"The commander-in-chief is once against reaffirming America's role as leader of the free world," said Pence, whose son in an officer in the Marines.

The Class of 2017 includes 768 midshipmen who were commissioned as Navy ensigns and 259 as Marine second lieutenants. A few graduates don't receive commissions for medical reasons or because they are foreign nationals who are returning to their own militaries. Nearly a quarter of the graduating class are women.

"Whether engaging in combat or sustaining peace, you are ready to lead fight and win," said Walter E. Carter Jr., the academy's superintendent. "The real work starts now."

