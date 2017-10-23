Gov. Larry Hogan sends Maryland National Guard troops to Virgin Islands to help with hurricane relief

Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday he had directed 100 Maryland National Guardsmen to head for the U.S. Virgin Islands to help with hurricane relief efforts.

The troops, from Catonsville’s 200th Military Police Company, will spend up to 30 days on the Caribbean island helping local law enforcement and protecting important infrastructure.

The islands, an American territory, were hit by both hurricanes Irma and Maria this year and are facing a slog to restore essential services and rebuild.

“The recovery efforts in the Caribbean will be lengthy due to the level of destruction caused by the recent hurricanes, and Maryland is proud to help our neighbors and friends in their time of need,” Hogan said in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful to the dedicated men and women of the Maryland National Guard for their selfless service - they truly represent the very best of our great state.”

The Maryland troops gathered at their armory early Monday morning before boarding a flight from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, National Guard spokesman Col. Charles S. Kohler said.

The U.S Virgin Islands suffered major power, water and cell phone outages in the wake of the storms as well as other destruction. Authorities there recently said their aim is to have 90 percent of the power restored by Christmas.

A smaller contingent of Maryland National Guard troops are also helping in Puerto Rico. Soldiers from the 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company are working to purify water on the island, where people have reportedly been turning to contaminated Superfund sites for drinking water.

