NASA announce 'discovery beyond our solar system' Wednesday

NASA officials and researchers including a Baltimore-based astronomer unveiled a major "discovery beyond our solar system" on Wednesday.

The findings relate to Earth-like, potentially life-supporting objects in other planetary systems.

Nikole Lewis, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, is one of five scientists who held a briefing on the discovery at 1 p.m. at NASA headquarters in Washington.

Lewis was part of a team that last year revealed that two exoplanets about 40 light years from Earth could possibly be habitable. She and colleagues used the Hubble Space Telescope to learn that the exoplanets, known as TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c, were unlikely to have "puffy, hydrogen-dominated atmospheres" found on gaseous planets — a characteristic Lewis said "increases the chances for habitability on these planets."

NASA officials called the research "a promising first step" in learning whether the planets could be rocky and habitable like Earth.

The Space Telescope institute is responsible for managing the Hubble and its scientific pursuits. The Hubble launched in 1990 and has produced observations used in more than 14,000 scientific papers.

NASA's announcement Wednesday is expected to involve the Spitzer Space Telescope, which NASA launched in 2003.

While the Hubble observes space mostly in visible light and in some near-infrared light, Spitzer is an infrared telescope. Observing in infrared allows scientists to see through dust and to detect relatively cool objects.

