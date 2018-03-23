Elon Musk unveils route between Baltimore and Washington for underground loop transit system

The billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled a map showing the proposed route for his underground transit system between Baltimore and Washington.

The high speed system, which would deliver people between downtown locations in both cities in about 15 minutes, is proposed to run in two underground loops.

The map, posted on the website of The Boring Co. — a construction firm founded by Musk — shows the route for twin tunnels beginning in S. Paca Street in Baltimore, running parallel to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and then underneath New York Avenue into Washington.

The loop is described on the company website as a “transportation system in which passengers are transported on autonomous electric skates traveling at 125-150 miles per hour. Electric skates will carry between 8 and 16 passengers (mass transit), or a single passenger vehicle.”

Musk is behind the automaker Tesla and commercial launch company SpaceX.

The Baltimore-Washington project would be the first part of a proposed project that would Musk has said would connect New York to Washington in less than a half-hour.

The Boring Co. website said the project would be entirely privately funded, could be built within 12 to 20 months and promises fares similar to “or lower than current public transportation fares.”

The project would require approval from a number of federal, state and local government agencies.

The project is different than the proposed MAGLEV project. Two routes for that high-speed train linking Baltimore and Washington have also been proposed; both routes also more or less track the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

That proposal calls for using maglev technology with trains reaching speeds of 375 miles per hour.

