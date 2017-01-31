Baltimore woman goes missing in water in Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a woman from Baltimore who went missing in the water in Hawaii on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old woman, who was not otherwise identified, had been seen swimming around 6:45 p.m. near Anini Beach, Kauai, when she became distressed and was yelling for help about 300 yards from shore, according to the Coast Guard. A friend swam out to assist her but also was overcome by six-foot waves and was rescued, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard and the Kauai Fire Department are searching the area with jet skis, helicopters and other equipment.

cwells@baltsun.com