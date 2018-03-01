Man's body recovered after plane crash near Ocean City

A man’s body was recovered following a plane crash near Ocean City, according to Maryland State Police. The body of another passenger is still missing.

According to the Coast Guard, Banica Richard Robinson and Marcson Ngwa took off Wednesday in a four-seater Cessna 172 from Martin State Airport. The two were seen that evening practicing touch-and-go landings at the Ocean City Municipal Airport. But the plane did not return as expected and was not transmitting its location.

Search efforts by the Coast Guard, State Police and Maryland Department of Natural Resources began late Thursday morning and continued throughout the day Thursday. Around 11:30 a.m., a helicopter observed an oil sheen off Ocean City. Crews later discovered a body near pieces of the plane about five miles away.

The man was wearing the same clothing as the pilot who left Martin State Airport on Wednesday. Police said the body will be taken to the office of the medical examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Crews concluded their search before 6 p.m. Thursday. Dive teams will continue searching for other passengers once the storm passes and ocean conditions allow.

