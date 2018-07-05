Maryland health department officer dies on duty

A police officer with the state health department died while overseeing a patient who was transported to MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Officer Milton Roach, a Maryland Department of Health officer, died of a suspected heart attack, according to Brittany Fowler, a spokeswoman for the health department.

Fowler confirmed his death in an email Thursday.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is not investigating Roach’s death, spokesman Bruce Goldfarb said.

“It was declined by this office,” Goldfarb said. “It was entirely due to natural causes.”

This story will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan