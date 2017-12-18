Stolen Mazda found with 6-month-old baby in back seat, Baltimore County police say

A black Mazda that was stolen Monday in Baltimore County with a 6-month-old baby in the back seat was recovered in Baltimore, according to police.

Police said officers from the Southern District spotted and stopped the car in the 300 block of S. Payson St. The woman who drove the car is in custody and will be taken to Baltimore County Central Booking to face charges, police said. The child was unharmed and “is being transported back to the mother as we speak,” said Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County Police spokeswoman.

The child’s mother told police the car — Maryland license plate 88730CC — was taken by a female passenger, an acquaintance, when the victim left her car running to go inside a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of Eastern Blvd. about 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Neither the mother nor the child’s names were released.

