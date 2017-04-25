Delegate representing Harford, Baltimore counties jailed two days for drunken driving

A Maryland delegate from Harford County was ordered to serve two days in jail last week for drunken driving, after a judge suspended the rest of his 60-day sentence.

Republican Del. Richard Impallaria, was convicted in January of driving while intoxicated in Ocean City, Md., last summer during the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.

On Friday, Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Groton sentenced Impallaria to 60 days in jail, the state's maximum penalty, and 18 months supervised probation, according to court records.

Groton then suspended most of the jail time because of concerns surrounding the arrest, according to Ocean City Today, which first reported the sentencing. The newspaper said the arresting officer, who spotted a beer in Impallaria's empty truck and waited for him to return, should not have allowed the lawmaker to reenter, start the vehicle and open the beer before confronting him.

Deputy State's Attorney William McDermott refused to comment on the case Monday, and neither Groton nor Impallaria's attorney, Frank Benvenuto, returned calls about the case.

Impallaria was taken into custody after the sentencing, according to court records, and could not be reached Monday.

According to Ocean City Today, prosecutors asked Groton to impose a hefty sentence on Impallaria given his driving history, which includes 52 traffic citations. At the time of his arrest, Impallaria's blood alcohol content measured 0.07. He requested a jury trial and was found guilty.

Impallaria, whose district spans Baltimore and Harford counties, is a member of the House Economic Matters Committee and has been a state delegate since 2003. He previously held leadership positions in the House Republican caucus and with his county delegation, but he lost both of those posts this year.

The House Republican leadership did not reappoint Impallaria as a deputy minority whip, and the Harford County delegation did not reelect him as delegation chair.

The Maryland Association of Counties summer conference is heavily attended by county and state lawmakers.