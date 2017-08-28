Marylanders head to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief

As Texas reels from a historic storm that’s crippled one of its largest cities, many from Maryland are flying down to help with recovery efforts.

The Red Cross chapter for the Greater Chesapeake Region has sent more than 100 volunteers to help with Hurricane Harvey relief, said spokeswoman Lenore Koors.

Registered nurses, mental health providers and others from the Baltimore area have set up in shelters across the storm-battered state, Koors said.

“We’re helping with every need that we can,” Koors said. “There’s going to be more — if not hundreds more — from the Chesapeake region deploying to Texas.”

Four Baltimore County Fire Department personnel have also been sent to Texas to respond to the historic levels of flooding. Two of those officers, both certified paramedics, flew to Dallas Friday as part of Maryland 1-Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

"Our job is to make people with the needed skills available when disasters like this occur,” Chief Kyrle W. Preis III said. “We don't know what role our personnel will be asked to play in Texas. We do know that they are committed and willing to do whatever they're asked to do."

About 30 members of Maryland Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team based out of Montgomery County, are also en route. The force is one of 28 FEMA search and rescue teams across the country.

Members of both the force’s swift water and hazardous material teams received orders to deploy to Texas on Sunday, said spokesman Pete Piringer.

“Our other members are on standby,” he said. “We’re expecting an additional request to send more resources.”

The Maryland National Guard has not sent anyone to Texas, but spokesman Charles Kohler said they are prepared to do so if they receive a request.

Larry Swerdlin, a Sparks resident, is volunteering with the Red Cross at BF Terry High School in Rosenberg, Tx.

He said the group is in the process of opening a shelter there that will accommodate about 500 people. Nearby, a massive sinkhole has opened up on a highway.

As he worked to set up the school’s gym Monday, he said he looked outside to see lines of school buses transporting hundreds of people who had lost their homes and were looking for a safe place to stay.

“All these people — their houses have been rendered uninhabitable,” Swerdlin said. “They need food, shelter and clothing.”

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman