'My staying is saying I'm OK with this': Maryland Catholics strain to keep faith after latest church scandal

Alice McDermott has heard the clergy’s mea culpas and the Pope’s call for church-wide rituals of penitence. Renowned for novels imbued with the themes and essence of her Catholic faith, the writer can imagine the prayerful solemnity and stirring spectacle of such a healing rite.

But forgive her skepticism.

“A bunch of men in red hats and red skirts saying they’re sorry about it isn’t going to cut it,” McDermott said. “There needs to be a call for a sea change, and I’m not hearing that.”

Since the release last week of the nearly 900-page grand jury report detailing decades of child sex abuse by hundreds of priests in Pennsylvania, Catholics everywhere have been wrestling with what they see as a crisis in their faith.

“The hope is to have our voices heard,” said McDermott, who lives in Bethesda and is a longtime professor at the Johns Hopkins Writing Seminars. “We need full participation, or the church will fall. It is as dire as that.”

Catholics who have worked their way through a series of scandals over the years and are wearying of defending how they can remain in the church say the latest revelations feel like a turning point, even a crucible, that demands a reckoning on every level.

Doing nothing, some say, feels complicit.

“I can’t tell you how upset I’ve been over this whole situation,” said Barbara Bury, of Ellicott City, a retired nurse and lifelong Catholic. “This has made me feel I can’t sit there anymore. My staying is saying I’m OK with this.

“We probably should have some communal penance, including me,” she said. “I’ve just sat in the pews for too long.”

And so she prayed, as she always has. But she also acted.

Bury went into her online Faith Direct account, which for her has replaced the envelopes of cash traditionally collected at Sunday Mass, and specified that her contributions go only to her own church for expenses such as its upkeep — and not to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

“I do not want them paying for settlements and hush money for people not to talk,” Bury said. “I don’t want them defending priests that have abused children. I am done with that.”

She also signed a letter that has been circulating on websites and social media, asking U.S. bishops to “prayerfully and genuinely consider submitting to Pope Francis their collective resignation,” as did their counterparts in Chile after a sex abuse scandal there.

By midweek, the letter, which originated on the Daily Theologian website, had drawn close to 5,000 signatures — from teacher and professors, lay leaders, activists and parishioners.

Bury, whose daughter attends St. Bartholomew’s in Bethesda with McDermott, also plans to attend an impromptu gathering on Thursday night that the author is hosting in her home. McDermott said she expects about a dozen women to attend. There is no agenda, she said, beyond brainstorming how they can begin to effect true and meaningful change in the scandal-battered church.

McDermott dined last weekend with her “St. Bart’s moms,” a group of women who have been friends since their now gown children went to the parish school together. As they vented among themselves about the Pennsylvania revelations, McDermott said, she realized who needs to drive the reform effort.

“It really is up to the women in the church, the mothers, who have to step up — the women who make this church possible and yet are barred from full participation,” she said.

She has been “beating this drum” for years, McDermott said, and the current crisis only validates her view of how the church’s ‘misogyny” is at the root of its institutional failures. The Roman Catholic church does not ordain women as priests or other clergy.

“Christianity says we’re all of equal worth in the eyes of God, and the Church says we aren’t,” she said.

“The Church is based on misogyny. You’re basing the church on the male being more valuable than the female,” McDermott said. “You don’t have a church without men. You don’t have the Eucharist without men.

“So of course the hierarchy has to protect these” abusive priests, she said.

Angela Russell Christman, a theology professor at Loyola University Maryland, also signed the letter asking the bishops to consider resigning. She said such an offer would acknowledge that church leaders allowed abuse to go on, to great damage to children and the church as a whole.

“If the bishops wanted to show they love Christ and the body of Christ, they would make the most radical act of repentance, and that would be to resign en masse,” she said.

After the Chilean bishops offered their resignations, the Pope accepted only a handful of them, which is what Christman said she would expect to happen here. But she said each bishop must allow for the possibility that his resignation would be accepted.

“They would release their hold on power,” she said. “It would be the truest form of repentance for their failure to act, which was the result of a desire to hold on to power.

“It would also be an acknowledgement that the church is not the house of bishops, the Conference of Bishops,” Christman said. “It would be an acknowledgement that the church is the body of Christ, and does not depend on any one bishop holding on to power.”

Christman said the revelations in the grand jury report were stomach-turning. All sexual abuse is by its nature violent, she said, but what happened to many of the children, such as the boy who suffered spinal injuries from repeated rapes, is truly horrifying, and demands far-reaching reform.

“My biggest fear is if bishops think they can just talk about reform and come up with a few things that are minor at best, it will damage the church’s credibility even more,” Christman said. “The pews will be even emptier in the future.

“I think that the protests of the laity, of the priests who are living in accord with their vows, they need to be heard.”

As child sex abuse scandals have mounted over the years, Catholics say they have considered leaving the church, and watched as fellow parishioners have walked.

Bury said she has been through crises of faith, after the Boston scandal depicted in the movie “Spotlight,” after the A. Joseph Maskell abuse allegations at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore that inspired the Netflix series, “The Keepers.” But she kept the faith — this is the church that educated her, from elementary to nursing school, it is where she was married and her children were baptized. Her son’s and daughter’s spouses converted to Catholicism, and her five grandchildren go to Catholic schools.

“This is embedded in us,” Bury said. “I really love my church. I love going to Mass. I really do like the community of it.”