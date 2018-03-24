Demonstrators channel anger, sadness over Florida and Maryland school shootings into calls for action

Thousands of students, parents and other demonstrators poured into Washington Saturday channeling sadness and anger over recent school shootings into spirited demands for action by legislators to curb the spate of gun violence.

Less than six weeks after one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history — and four days after two students were shot at a school in St. Mary’s County — organizers of the March for Our Lives rally hoped the event would draw hundreds of thousands and take its place in history alongside past rallies on behalf of women, black men, gay rights, and the civil rights and anti-war movement of the Vietnam era.

Saturday’s rally, held on a brisk, sunny day, was distinguished by the youthfulness of its organizers and many of its participants. It was led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., the site of a deadly shooting last month. The survivors of the Valentine’s Day massacre in Parkland — 17 people were killed — have emerged as undaunted advocates for gun policy reform.

The marchers included more than 100 students, alumni and teachers from Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, where a 17-year-old boy fired his father’s gun Tuesday in a first-floor hallway. Two students, including the shooter, were fatally wounded and another boy was injured.

Many in the Great Mills group wore green and gold — the school colors. As the group made its way toward the main stage Saturday, they chanted, “We are Great Mills!”

“After hitting so close to home, it becomes that much more real to us,” said one of the march organizers, 18-year-old Jillian Carty. “We want to be part of the movement to stop gun violence.”

National organizers said 843 demonstrations were planned globally, mirroring calls on their website that “safety become a priority, and that we end gun violence in our schools and communities.”

A crowd stretching several blocks marched through downtown Baltimore, chanting: “Not one more in Baltimore” and “The NRA has to go.” A sign carried by a marcher read: “Thank you students for leading the way!” A crowd also gathered in Annapolis for a rally at Lawyers Mall.

Among the demonstrators in Washington were students demanding not only safe schools — but safe streets.

Seventeen students of Baltimore's Excel Academy — which has lost seven students to gun violence in the last two years— gathered outside Baltimore City Hall to board a bus to the nation’s capital.

Dashay McCrae, 18, who has lost a close cousin to gun violence, said she was ready to be heard.

“Hopefully it will change people’s minds and affect them in a different way,” McCrae said of the rally, which she hoped will make people finally listen to Baltimore kids’ calls for an end to violence. “It just feels like we could do better. The world doesn’t have to revolve around violence.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh said the city was providing 60 buses Saturday for about 3,000 kids. Basketball player and Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony, the television network MTV and the civil rights organization NAACP said they were also helping send Baltimore kids to the rally.

The Parkland violence — along with the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012 — was among the worst school shootings in history.

“I look at the younger kids and the future generations and I never want them to go through what we went through or see what we saw,” said 15-year-old Kayla Renert, a student at Stoneman Douglas.

Renert, who sheltered in a classroom during the attack and had a friend wounded in the leg, flew up from Florida Friday morning.

Polls indicate that public opinion nationwide may indeed be shifting on an issue that has simmered for generations, and through dozens of mass shootings. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 69 percent of Americans think gun laws in the United States should be tightened. That's up from 61 percent who said the same in October of 2016 and 55 percent when the AP first asked the question in October of 2013. Overall, 90 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of gun owners now favor stricter gun control laws.

Dozens of celebrities were scheduled to be in the nation’s capital for the event.

The lineup included singers Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt and Jennifer Hudson and talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Thousands of students across Maryland boarded trains and buses and hopped in cars heading to Washington for the March For Our Lives rally sparked by the recent school shootings. (Baltimore Sun Media Group Staff) (Baltimore Sun Media Group Staff)

