Maryland's train system could miss safety deadline, federal officials warn

The Federal Railroad Administration has warned Maryland officials the state's train system is at risk of failing to meet a congressional deadline to install a mandatory safety system by the end of the year.

WRC-TV reported Wednesday that it obtained copies of warning letters the railroad agency sent, based on work completed so far on implementing Positive Train Control, which is designed to prevent collisions and derailments by automatically slowing or stopping trains.

Congress ordered the technology installed a decade ago, but companies have repeatedly sought delays. Federal Railroad Administrator Ronald Batory has told Congress he believes 12 railroads, including Maryland's MARC train, could miss the latest implementation deadlines.

A MARC statement says it is on track to have the entire train system covered in time.

