Potomac man recounts fleeing Vegas shooting with son

Gary Sudhalter of Potomac and his 27-year-old son, Corey, had been at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas for two days when they decided to check out a new spot.

The father and son paid $100 each for access to a “VIP area” with private seating, Gary Sudhalter recalled Wednesday.

“We decided, for whatever reason at the last minute, that we wanted to upgrade,” said the 53-year-old, whose son lives in New York.

“That probably saved our lives,” he said.

Because they had moved, the Sudhalters were not in the line of fire when police say Stephen Paddock began firing into the crowds Sunday night from his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 59 people.

A moment of silence was held for 2008 Arundel High School graduate Tina Frost, who was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting, prior to the Arundel at Old Mill girls varsity soccer match on October 3, 2017. Teachers shared memories and well wishes at Arundel earlier in the day. A moment of silence was held for 2008 Arundel High School graduate Tina Frost, who was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting, prior to the Arundel at Old Mill girls varsity soccer match on October 3, 2017. Teachers shared memories and well wishes at Arundel earlier in the day. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Gary Sudhalter said when he first heard “popping” sounds as headliner Jason Aldean was performing, the crowd didn’t realize what was happening. But soon, people recognized the sound as gunfire.

He said he heard people scream, “Get down, get down!”

He and others got onto the ground. He could see flashes of lights — “almost like strobe lights” -- coming from the hotel.

His only thought at that moment, he said, was to cover his son.

They and others started crawling toward an exit.

“We crawled as low as we could to those stairways,” he said. “Then [the gunfire] started again and everyone stopped and just went straight on the ground.”

Eventually, Sudhalter and his son ran for 1.5 to 2 miles, trying to get as far away as they could, he said.

They were not injured.



Now back in Maryland, “my thoughts really are with those 59 people [who were killed] and their families, and the 500 people who were injured,” Sudhalter said.

Sudhalter, who owns a commercial insurance brokerage, said his family loves music and he enjoys traveling to shows. Now he plans to keep wearing his admission wristbands from the festival in honor of the victims, first responders and country music artists.

“I won’t let one crazy person like this stop me from continuing to go to concerts, supporting the country music community, enjoying times with my wife, son and daughter,” he said.

