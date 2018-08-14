After report of Pennsylvania church abuse, Baltimore Catholic school no longer to be named for Keeler

A new Catholic school in Baltimore will no longer be named after the late Cardinal William H. Keeler, who has been accused of lack of action regarding abusive priests in Pennsylvania in the 1980s.

The announcement from the Archdiocese of Baltimore came Tuesday following a scathing report from a grand jury in Pennsylvania that documented the abuse of more than 1,000 children at the hands of hundreds of Catholic priests over the years, while senior church officials took steps to cover up the abuse, the report said.

Keeler, who died in 2017 at age 86, spent much of his career in Pennsylvania and was bishop of the Harrisburg diocese from 1984 until 1989.

Keeler arrived in Baltimore as archbishop in 1989, was made a cardinal in 1994 and retired in 2007.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore had planned to name its newest school, now in the planning stages, in Keeler’s honor.

“As a result of today’s painful revelations about the Cardinal’s failures to protect children while serving as Bishop of Harrisburg, it is no longer the plan of the Archdiocese to name the proposed new Catholic school in Baltimore after Cardinal Keeler,” Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The archdiocese publicly announced plans in April for the new school on the site of the former public Lexington Terrace Elementary School in Poppleton. At that time, the archdiocese had raised $13 million toward its $18.5 million goal for the school, which will serve students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The school is scheduled to open in 2020 and eventually enrolling 500 students.

