Local Little League players participate in Dundalk movie shoot

Thirteen-year-old Chris Rolfes has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember, but he never felt as nervous on the diamond as he did Sunday.

Rolfes joined dozens of other Little League players and other young enthusiasts of the game at Battle Grove Field in Dundalk to play extras in a new movie called "All Square," which stars actors from "House of Cards" and "The Wire."

"I've always wanted to be on TV or see myself in a film," Chris said. "I was nervous because I didn't want to mess up. I want to make the movie look good."

As temperatures approached 90 degrees, families spread out in the park while cameras rolled. Even after the crews called "cut" and took a lunch break, kids ran around playing catch and swinging bats.

"It's been hot, but it's fun watching the kids enjoy themselves," said Sarah Belzner, 31, who came to the shoot with her 10-year-old son Michael.

The movie stars Michael Kelly who plays Doug Stamper on "House of Cards." His character is a bookie who starts betting on Little League games after befriending an ex-girlfriend's son.

CAPTION Sights and sounds from an afternoon of communicating between ham radio operators during ham radio "field day," at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School. The 2017 ARRL Field Day - June 24-25 - is held annually, on the fourth June weekend.(Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Sights and sounds from an afternoon of communicating between ham radio operators during ham radio "field day," at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School. The 2017 ARRL Field Day - June 24-25 - is held annually, on the fourth June weekend.(Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Father Gregory Gilbert is a Greek Orthodox priest who is neither culturally nor ethnically Greek. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Father Gregory Gilbert is a Greek Orthodox priest who is neither culturally nor ethnically Greek. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

"Its a nice little slice of life," Kelly said. "It's a feel good movie and its got a lot of laughs."

The writer Timothy Brady originally planned to have the movie set in Delaware, but Kelly suggested Baltimore be considered, enabling him to bring members of the "House of Cards" crew onto the project. Isiah Whitlock, who played Clay Davis on "The Wire," also stars in All Square. The Wire, like House of Cards, was filmed in Baltimore and ran on HBO for five seasons.

"We have a very experienced crew," said producer Jordan Foley. "This is a smaller film, but because they love Michael and have off-time from 'House of Cards,' they said they'd come work with us."

Foley said he's glad Kelly proposed moving the story to Maryland, as "Dundalk really represented what we were going with in the film."

Beyond Battle Grove Field, Foley said the independent film is also shooting at local bars and homes. They plan to wrap up July 10, and Foley anticipates the movie will come out some time in 2018.

"Dundalk has been incredibly welcoming," Kelly said. "Sometimes you do a movie somewhere and people are like, 'When are you guys gonna be done with that movie? You're on our block and keeping us up at night.' But here, everyone's been so lovely."

Community members who attended Sunday's shoot said getting to take part in a movie has been fun and educational. Many of the parents filled in as "spectators."

"It's been neat to see how things work and what goes into making a movie," said Amanda Sills, 36. Her 12-year-old son Stephen Loidl said he didn't expect filming to last so long, and require so many takes.

But even with the frequent stops and starts, Stephen said being part of a movie is "one of the coolest things I've ever done."

Nick Doty, 12, said being in a movie is different than he thought it would be but still "a lot of fun."

"When I grow up, I'll show my kids that I was in a movie," he said. "That'll be really cool."

For siblings Blanche and Max Brody, Sunday's shoot combined their twin loves of baseball and acting.

"I like playing ball and I like acting, so this is mixing the two into something I love," said 12-year-old Blanche. "It's unbelievable that I'm actually doing it."

Max, 10, who aspires to be on Broadway, also found it hard to believe that he spent Sunday on a movie set.

"I thought this would happen one day, I just didn't think it would happen at this age," he said. "Follow your dreams and you will get there."

trichman@baltsun.com

@TaliRichman