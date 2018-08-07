Light rail service from Patapsco to Cromwell and BWI to resume Aug. 20

After continued rainfall delayed much-need rail repairs caused by flooding in July, Maryland transportation officials say they need about two more weeks to complete construction on several sections of track, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

Officials now expect light rail service from Patapsco to Cromwell and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport stations to be up and running by Aug. 20.

Recent heavy rainstorms and flooding have caused parts of the rail tracks to erode. Several sections need additional repairs, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration. July ended as Baltimore’s second-wettest month on record, with 16.73 inches of rainfall at BWI.

“The men and women of MDOT MTA are working tirelessly to get our Light RailLink service back up and running as quickly as possible,” said Officer Sean Adgerson, chief operations officer, in a statement Tuesday. “Despite the heavy rain that’s hammered the region, our crews are making progress and creating safe conditions for everyone who rides our system. We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”

The repairs include the construction of a 36-inch drain pipe underneath the tracks at the Twin Oaks light rail station, plus a 1,200-foot concrete drain. The installments will “mitigate flooding and future erosion,” officials said.

Free shuttle buses will stop at impacted stations until light rail service is fully restored, MDOT MTA officials said in the statement.

