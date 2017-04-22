Light rail's promise remains unfulfilled, except on game days

The light rail cars heading south toward Camden Yards were jammed with orange-clad fans — and a few in red — before the Orioles' game against the rival Boston Red Sox.

As the train rumbled down Howard Street on Friday evening, Harry and Helen Page said they've taken light rail to O's games since the ballpark opened 25 years ago. The Elizabethtown, Pa., couple said they avoid parking problems downtown.

"Without it, you'd've had a real nightmare," said Harry Page, 77.

It's just what Gov. William Donald Schaefer envisioned when he pushed to build Baltimore's light rail system so it debuted alongside the new ballpark on Opening Day 1992. With limited parking around Oriole Park at Camden Yards, fans needed another way to get to the game. Now thousands take the train.

But unlike Camden Yards, a home run for design and fan experience that inspired a wave of urban, retro-style ballparks, the 25-year-old rail line's promise as a transit solution for Baltimore remains largely unfulfilled. While the trains are crowded before and after Orioles and Ravens games — and somewhat busy at rush hour — ridership remains below projections, and the north-south line has not become part of a larger, integrated transit system.

A light rail train pulls into the Cherry Hill station.

"For what it was going to do itself, it's been successful," said Ken Goon, who oversaw construction of the light rail as director of planning for what is now the Maryland Transit Administration.

"The disappointing aspect is, along with the Metro, the light rail was seen as a next link in a region-wide system. That's kind of not progressed. The central light rail line would be more utilized as a part of a growing and larger system."

Baltimore's transit system remains a hodgepodge, with a much-criticized bus system in the midst of a major overhaul, and a single subway line that runs from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Planners wanted to develop a comprehensive system in Baltimore, much like Washington's Metro system. A 1960s-era plan called for six rapid transit lines extending in spokes from a downtown hub.

The existing Metro line, which opened in 1983, was supposed to be the first spoke of the subway. But the will to build more of the costly rapid transit evaporated.

Light rail was seen as a more affordable alternative. But Gov. Larry Hogan's 2015 decision to cancel the Red Line, a proposed $2.9 billion east-west light rail line that would have linked Woodlawn to Bayview — the governor called it a "wasteful boondoggle" — ended hopes for creating a more linked system.

But it's not the end of the road for light rail in Baltimore. Under Armour founder Kevin Plank's Sagamore Development, the developer of Port Covington, wants a light rail spur extended into that massive project in South Baltimore. And the MTA's $135 million overhaul of the region's bus routes, dubbed BaltimoreLink and starting in June, is intended to better connect where people live and where they work.

Paul Comfort is administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration.

The goal, he says, is to create "symbiotic ridership," in which passengers can easily take multiple modes of connected transit — buses, metro and light rail — to get around the region. The state also plans to gut and refit all 53 light rail cars in the next 18 months.

"The first step is to make sure the system is working well," he said. "It's been broken."

When Schaefer introduced the light rail project in 1987, Goon said, the governor pitched three major benefits: a link to jobs downtown, a "reverse commute" to jobs outside the city, and a way to carry tens of thousands of fans to and from his planned ballpark.

After Baltimore lost the Colts to Indianapolis, the General Assembly voted to build a new ballpark to keep the Orioles. They spent $100 million on land acquisition and $125 million to build Oriole Park. (The legislation also gave the state the authority to build a stadium for an NFL team.)

While the downtown location was key to the ballpark's success, it presented significant parking and transportation challenges. That's where light rail, using former railroad lines, came into play.

"It was absolutely critical to making Camden Yards viable from a transportation point of view," said Alan Rifkin, Schaefer's then-counsel and chief legislative officer. Rifkin is now counsel to the Orioles.

To move quickly, Schaefer decided to forgo federal funds to avoid a lengthy review process. It was built using only state and local money.

According to John von Briesen, the light rail's project manager, Schaefer delivered an edict: "I want it done, and I want it done by Opening Day."

The MTA issued a contract on May 1, 1988, and completed the stretch from Timonium to Glen Burnie in 47 months — a breakneck pace for such a large project, von Briesen said.

The engineering team made several tweaks along the way, including re-routing the downtown part of the line away from the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Neighborhoods and businesses worried about the potential effects of light rail. One group in Lake Roland sued to block it, claiming Schaefer was trying to avoid a detailed federal environmental study. In Ruxton-Riderwood, neighbors said a proposed station would bring crime. They succeeded in killing a stop there.

Downtown merchants, already struggling with suburban flight, complained that the construction drove customers away, and the light rail never brought the ones the MTA said it would.

Initially estimated at $290 million, project costs ballooned amid overruns and adjustments to appease neighborhoods and businesses. To cut opening costs to nearly $370 million, the decision was made to only use a single track on 9.4 miles of the line's northern stretch.

The federal government paid $120 million for extensions south to BWI Airport, north to Hunt Valley and into Penn Station in 1997. A discussed extension to Annapolis never materialized.