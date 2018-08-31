What's closed on Labor Day in the Baltimore area?

This schedule will be in effect Monday:
Government offices
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Courts
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Public schools
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Libraries
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Trash
No pickup in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties, and in Baltimore City (landfills and transfer stations closed) and Annapolis. Arundel County and Harford County waste management centers are closed. Howard County landfill is closed.
Check with contractor in Harford County.
Parking meters
Free in Baltimore City and Baltimore County
CityLink & LocalLink Buses: Sunday/holiday schedule
Charm City Circulator: Normal schedule
Subway (Metro): Sunday/holiday schedule
Light Rail: Sunday/holiday schedule
MTA commuter buses: No service, except Bus #201, which will operate on a holiday schedule.
MARC: No service
MobilityLink Transportation Service: Holiday schedule. All standing rides are canceled. Customers must call to reschedule Sept. 3 rides.
Mobility Call center: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
MTA Certification office: Closed
MTA Transit Store: Closed
Mondawmin Customer Service Center Booth: Closed
Services
Banks, S&Ls: Closed
Federal offices: Closed
Federal courts: Closed
Post office: No regular delivery, express mail delivery only
State offices: Closed
Social Security offices: Closed
MVA offices: Closed
VEIP stations: Closed
Attractions
American Visionary Art Museum: Closed Mondays
B&O Railroad Museum: Closed
Baltimore Museum of Art: Closed Mondays
Baltimore Museum of Industry: Closed Mondays
Fort McHenry National Monument: Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Historic ships in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Maryland Historical Society: Closed Mondays
Maryland Science Center: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
National Aquarium: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Port Discovery: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reginald F. Lewis Museum: Closed Mondays
Walters Art Museum: Closed Mondays