The Baltimore Sun
Enter to win two tickets to PRIME Sat., Sept. 8
News Maryland

What's closed on Labor Day in the Baltimore area?

This schedule will be in effect Monday:

Government offices

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Courts

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Public schools

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Libraries

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Trash

No pickup in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties, and in Baltimore City (landfills and transfer stations closed) and Annapolis. Arundel County and Harford County waste management centers are closed. Howard County landfill is closed.

Check with contractor in Harford County.

Parking meters

Free in Baltimore City and Baltimore County

Transit

CityLink & LocalLink Buses: Sunday/holiday schedule

Charm City Circulator: Normal schedule

Subway (Metro): Sunday/holiday schedule

Light Rail: Sunday/holiday schedule

MTA commuter buses: No service, except Bus #201, which will operate on a holiday schedule.

MARC: No service

MobilityLink Transportation Service: Holiday schedule. All standing rides are canceled. Customers must call to reschedule Sept. 3 rides.

Mobility Call center: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

MTA Certification office: Closed

MTA Transit Store: Closed

Mondawmin Customer Service Center Booth: Closed

Services

Banks, S&Ls: Closed

Federal offices: Closed

Federal courts: Closed

Post office: No regular delivery, express mail delivery only

State offices: Closed

Social Security offices: Closed

MVA offices: Closed

VEIP stations: Closed

Attractions

American Visionary Art Museum: Closed Mondays

B&O Railroad Museum: Closed

Baltimore Museum of Art: Closed Mondays

Baltimore Museum of Industry: Closed Mondays

Fort McHenry National Monument: Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Historic ships in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maryland Historical Society: Closed Mondays

Maryland Science Center: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

National Aquarium: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Port Discovery: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum: Closed Mondays

Walters Art Museum: Closed Mondays

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°