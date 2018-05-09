Maryland Korean-Americans 'cautiously optimistic' as historic summit looms

As President Donald Trump prepares to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Koreans and Korean-Americans in Maryland are watching intently.

To Cecelia Chyu, a doctor of oriental medicine from Ellicott City, Kim’s polite manner during his visit to South Korea last month suggests he can be trusted when he says he’s committed to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

Samuel Ahn, a retired obstetrician from Westminster, is far more skeptical.

“The rumor is that he has been taking acting lessons for two years” to learn how better to deceive the West, Ahn said. “He definitely came prepared.”

Their disagreement reflects the diversity of views among Koreans as the world awaits the historic summit, expected to take place sometime this month or next. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea Tuesday for a second visit this year.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Eunsung Kim, left, of Potomac, speaks during the weekly "open discussion" at Bethel Senior Academy, held at Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church in Ellicott City. Senior Korean-Americans talk about issues of the day including the coming talks between the US and North Korea. Eunsung Kim, left, of Potomac, speaks during the weekly "open discussion" at Bethel Senior Academy, held at Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church in Ellicott City. Senior Korean-Americans talk about issues of the day including the coming talks between the US and North Korea. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

“Plans are being made, relationships are building,” Trump said from the White House. “Hopefully, a deal will happen and with the help of China, South Korea and Japan a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everybody.”

If Trump and Kim do meet — and one never knows, as North Korea has a long history of last-minute cancellations — it would mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has met with a supreme leader of the Democratic Republic of North Korea, the repressive Communist state created by Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-Sung, 70 years ago.

Kim has said he wants to negotiate a “denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula — a term that has yet to be clearly defined. Trump, who spent months mocking the dictator with nicknames such as “Rocket Man,” has said he is willing to listen.

At stake is the balance of power in a proud land whose division remains a cruel reminder of the bitter ideological struggles that shaped global geopolitics in the mid-20th Century.

Whoever deserves credit for bringing the two sides to the table — some say it’s Trump with his aggressive stance; others, a more open-minded Kim — many in Maryland’s sizable Korean-American community say the fact it’s on the docket at all is a positive development.

But since many Koreans say they can’t understand Kim, and nearly as many say they find Trump emotional and hard to predict, many are looking back to the surprise April 27 meeting between Kim and South Korean President Jae-in Moon for clues to how things might work out.

The summit was universally seen as amicable. The leaders held hands, strolled on both sides of the stone curb that separates the two nations, sat on a bench and chatted quietly, all as news cameras rolled.

It was the first time a North Korean ruler had set foot on South Korean soil. Both leaders emerged agreeing to work toward a formal end to hostilities between North and South by the end of the year and the eventual denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Koreans in Maryland, watching from the other side of the globe, found themselves parsing the leaders’ words and body language and trying to square them with past behaviors — especially Kim’s.

Chyu, speaking in Korean, said she was suspicious of Kim’s motives at first, but his decorous behavior that day made her feel better, as did the fact that Kim, unlike his father and grandfather, was educated in the West — Switzerland — not North Korea.

John Hwang, 74, a bespectacled music teacher from Severn, didn’t blame Kim Jong-un for wanting a nuclear weapons program. The Hermit Kingdom is caught between the interests of the United States and other nuclear powers, he said, and the summit with Trump would never have come about had Kim not developed one.

He pointed out that recent polling in South Korea showed that last month’s talks had sparked unprecedented hope.

“I’m very hopeful about Kim Jong-un’s positive effects on South Korea,” he said through an interpreter. “Because of taking part in the talks, President Moon’s popularity jumped from 60 to 80 percent, and that’s unheard-of for a Korean President.”

Laura Pohl is a Korean-American photographer in Baltimore. The city is home to about 18,000 ethnic Koreans, according to the 2010 census. She recently completed “A Long Separation,” a project that documents the lives of people who are separated from their families in the North.

Pohl, 41, said it’s tempting to “feel like we’ve all been here before:” Past attempts to secure peace and a denuclearization of the peninsula have fallen through — mostly, she said, because North Korea failed to live up to its word.

But given recent events, she said, she is more hopeful.

“The fact that Kim Jong-Un stepped over to the South Korean side, over the curb that literally divides the two Koreas, seemed like a small thing, but it was so symbolically important,” she said. “Maybe it’s just a ‘high’ from the [April 27] summit, but it does feel different this time.”

Mina Cheon, a Korean-American professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art, has focused extensively on North Korea in her work as a multi-media artist.

She, too, is optimistic about recent developments, and what they portend for a potentially reunited Korea. But she’s less hopeful about what Trump might contribute.

“I personally think the South Korean president and his positioning is making ways for peace between the Koreas and ending the Korean war, because it could have gone the other way,” Cheon said. “But his acknowledgment of Trump is also quite brilliant and very diplomatic.

Moon has given Trump credit for getting Kim to the table, and said the accomplishment was worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize.

“I see hope and strength for the Koreas, mostly due to the handling by President Moon for this round of progress,” she said.

Peter K. Hwang is a Korean-American attorney who practices in Columbia. Howard County is home to 13,000 ethnic Koreans.

Hwang, 38, was born and raised in the United States. His parents now live in Seoul. He said the people of South Korea are so used to living in the shadow of North Korea that they’ve grown accustomed to its threats and saber rattling, but the pending talks have the public there unusually excited.

“I think everyone agrees that North Korea’s decision to come to the table is certainly a hopeful sign,” he said. “I’d say that for many in the Korean-American community, and in Korea, the term to use is ‘cautiously optimistic.’”