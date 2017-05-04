Teen struck by car in Belcamp

A 14-year-old boy was badly injured after being hit by a car in Belcamp on Thursday, state police said.
The crash happened on Riverside Parkway just north of Gilmer Way around 5 p.m., police said.
The boy ran out between two stopped vehicles into the road and was struck by a black Infinity car. He was thrown over the car and landed in the road.
The boy was not crossing at a legal crosswalk, police said.
The 14-year-old was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in a state police helicopter for treatment.