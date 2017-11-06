Second man injured in Edgewood workplace shooting discharged

The second man injured in last month’s Edgewood workplace shooting has been released from the hospital.

Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, was discharged from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, hospital officials said Monday.

Gillen was one of five people shot Oct. 18 while at work at the granite countertop business, Advanced Granite Solutions. Three of the victims died.

Enoc Sosa, 38, was released from the hospital last week.

A co-worker, Radee L. Prince, is facing murder charges in the killings. Police say Prince shot the five men before driving to Wilmington, Delaware, where he is accused of shooting another man in the head.

The rampage set off a 10-hour manhunt across the region. Prince was eventually arrested in Delaware, where he will be tried before being brought back to Maryland.

