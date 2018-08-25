What they're saying about the death of John McCain

Sen. John McCain, a Republican presidential candidate who graduated from the Naval Academy, died Saturday at the age of 81 after his battle with brain cancer.

Here’s what local politicians are saying about his death.

» Gov. Larry Hogan: “Senator John McCain will forever remain one of most valiant heroes our country has ever known. He has long stood as a shining example of doing the right thing and standing up for his principles even – and especially – when the going gets tough.

“I am lucky to count myself among those privileged enough to have known him.”

« Ben Jealous, Democratic nominee for Maryland governor: "I am incredibly saddened to hear that Senator John McCain has passed. He embodied true patriotism and will be missed. Thank you for your service, Senator."

« Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III‏ “Saddened to hear about the loss of a true American hero this evening. Sen. John McCain always put our country ahead of politics. A man of grit, class, and character who governed from his conscience.”

« Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford: “My deepest sympathies go out to the McCain family at this time. I was privileged to have known @SenJohnMcCain and our nation will always remember him as a man of great integrity and strong convictions and a true American hero.”

« Sen. Chris Van Hollen: John McCain’s passion and determination were unsurpassed in the Senate, and his moral compass was unfailing. His passing will be felt deeply throughout the Senate and the country. My prayers go out to his friends, family, and constituents during this time—you are in our hearts.

Sen. Ben Cardin: “John McCain was an honorable public servant who sacrificed greatly to serve his country and the people of Arizona. His death is a great loss for this country, his family and friends. My deepest sympathies &condolences are with Cindy, their children &family at this difficult time.”