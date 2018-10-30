How do you feel about a maglev train in Maryland? Here's what readers had to say.

In an investigation published by The Baltimore Sun this month, reporter Kevin Rector examined some of the arguments for and against building a futuristic Japanese train system, known as maglev, in Maryland. The proposal would create a 15-minute commute between Baltimore and Washington and enable travel from Washington to New York in an hour.

We invited readers to share their feedback on maglev with us. Here’s what some people had to say (some responses edited for clarity):

Improved commutes and better job opportunities

While I live in Annapolis and would not typically use it, I think it would reduce traffic congestion generally. More importantly, I think it could be transformational for the City of Baltimore that continues to suffer population and job loss. Baltimore's housing costs are a fraction of D.C. so reliable, convenient, and swift access to D.C. jobs would benefit not only current Baltimore residents but would likely create a housing boom in the City with concomitant increased property values and tax receipts. – David Plott

It would free my time to be more productive and not be stuck in traffic. It also would allow people to work in Washington and save money by living in Baltimore. The property tax savings are one of the most critical aspects of maglev which no one discusses. Money moves where it is treated best, and with maglev it can flow to areas with lower property taxes. We all need to commute with maglev, the sooner, the better. – Frank Cerrone

Much quicker and easier access to DC and NYC = better access to business opportunities from my home in Baltimore. I can live in a quieter, less expensive, culturally interesting city (Baltimore) and still get daily work done in both NYC and DC. – Lucas Bittick

Opportunity for more leisure time

I would go to Baltimore all the time to enjoy more vegan restaurants than we have in DC! –Erik Mueller

I would have the ability to experience a different city, allow myself to explore a different city and just be more diverse in my weekend outings. –Christopher Keksz

My husband works in DC and we live in Baltimore. Currently it takes him 2 hours door to door. This would significantly improve quality of life and productivity! –Natalie Malek

Embracing technology

A high-speed train would promote economic growth in the region and assert the region as an innovation leader. This is a necessity. Highways are going to become a standstill if we do not provide alternative travel options. Driverless cars, car-sharing, and ride sharing services are only going to add more vehicles on roads. –J. Koes

Questions of affordability, safety and environmental impact

My main concern is the cost of tickets. Will this be accessible to lower/middle income people like me? Or will this be another rich person's fast lane, like the express lanes charging $40 during rush hour? I want this, it's the future of travel. If we can get a system like this across the US it would revolutionize how we look for employment and aid the mobility of the populace... IF prices are accessible. –Deanna Echanique

I wonder what the cost would be and if anyone other than the wealthy business people would be about to afford to travel on it. At the speeds projected it wouldn't stop anywhere that would help others than those living in the cities connected. –Katie Land

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Buttons in opposition to the meglev sit on a table during a rally at Veterans Memorial Park. Buttons in opposition to the meglev sit on a table during a rally at Veterans Memorial Park. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

I am on both of the proposed routes. It would disrupt and destroy our communities physically and environmentally. If eminent domain does not wipe us out, the value of our homes, etc., will go down. The cost, financially and human, will be too high. … I am in favor of technology when it makes sense. This does not. –Susan McCutchen

Funds better spent elsewhere

Who in the world wants to travel between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, two of the worst places to live (in recent years) or work. This is a colossal waste of money. … STOP THE WASTEFUL SPENDING and return some money to the tax-payers! Let the free market and private enterprise meet our transportation needs. –Russell Mollot

The mass transportation infrastructure available at the proposed locations in Baltimore and Washington are very limited, none are adjacent to terminals for our limited commuter rail networks. It is unfortunate that advocates for improving and widening our existing services can't put on as impressive as show. To drive into either Union Station or Baltimore's Penn station makes saving 15 minutes on the connecting rail journey a very small part of the total travel time. –David Drasin