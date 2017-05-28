In Laurel, residents honor service members on Memorial Day

Amid old growth trees and ancient headstones at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Laurel, police officers and firefighters joined veterans Sunday to remember not only those who have died serving in the military, but also other public servants who have given their lives for something greater than themselves.

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department and other organizations have sponsored the annual Memorial Day event for 44 years. Sunday's observance brought out World War II veterans in their 80s and 90s.

Michael Sellner, the secretary of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, said some of the meaning of the national holiday has been forgotten over "barbeque, beer, hot dogs and burgers."

"It's always good to remember those that have passed before us," Sellner said. "All the military, you remember your fallen firefighters, your rescue squad people, your police.

"It's our tribute to our hometown heroes. Local and across the world. It's a small but fitting tribute."

The ceremony was one of many around the area over the holiday weekend. Some 75 people attended a parade at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Carroll County to honor service members. A statewide ceremony is planned at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium Monday morning.

At Ivy Hill Cemetery, Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe choked up briefly when speaking about Marcus Colbert, a 30-year-old Laurel Public Works employee who was killed on the job this year when an SUV hit a trash truck he was working on.

"Marcus was killed just doing his job," Moe said. "He was a young man whose life was cut short ... a young man that touched the lives of many in the community."

Moe thanked the military members and other public servants in the audience.

"Your service, sacrifice, loyalty and devotion do not go unnoticed," Moe said. "As we continue to pray for our brave men and women in uniform, for those still serving, let us pray for their safe return home."

The city also had a ceremony to unveil three new monuments at its municipal center on Sunday after the Memorial Day ceremony — one for Colbert, one for those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor; and one for military veterans from all branches.

Laurel Police Chief Richard McLaughlin shared a story that he said "defined the intent" of the holiday.

He said Prince George's County officers noticed last year that the headstone for Officer Edward Merson, the very first Prince George's County police officer to die in the line of duty, was disintegrating.

Merson, a World War I Army veteran and volunteer firefighter, was responding to a call in 1937 when he lost control of his car on Route 1, then a dirt road. The car crashed, and he died of his injuries.

Merson is buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery. The officers last year commissioned a new granite headstone for his grave.

"Here lies a Laurel resident, who died while serving our community, while being recognized as the first line of duty death of a Prince George's County police officer," McLaughlin said. "He's continually remembered by his police family who replaced his original headstone 80 years later, so that his legacy can continue for years to come.

"Is this not a description of what Memorial Day should include?"

At Pleasant Valley Cemetery, residents honored service members killed in conflicts as well as those serving today.

Heather Geiman, her husband, John, and their four children placed small American flags on the graves of veterans. The Pleasant Valley woman explained why they had come.

"[My husband's] great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather fought for our country and they are buried here," she said. "It's special to honor the veterans so they aren't forgotten.

"This generation sometimes forgets about their sacrifice and what they have done for our country."

Her 4-year-old son Ryan shared why he was helping.

"Because people that died in the war died for other people," he said.

Laudis Turney, a 93-year-old World War II veteran, attended the Laurel event to honor fellow servicemen who lost their lives.

Turney was 18 when he enlisted in the Navy. He served as a diesel motorman in the South Pacific, where he earned three Bronze Stars.

Sometimes, Turney said, he sees the images of dead service members in his sleep. But he said his service made him proud.

"I'm glad I was able to serve," Turney said. "It makes you proud that you are American. Us old World War II veterans, whether you was in Europe or the Pacific, we're proud that we won that war."

Jane Benner said she's been attending the Laurel event for the last few years.

"A lot of my friends, family, relatives fought," the 59-year-old Laurel woman said. "It's an honorable thing. It's not like I have to be here. It's out of respect."

Bill Stanton, an 84-year-old Navy veteran and past president of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, said the day was to honor "those who paid the ultimate price."

Stanton served in the 1950s in Mississippi.

The day is about "the memory of all of those who served in the wars and all those that I served with, not only in the military, but with the [fire] department," Stanton said. "It's a day of recognition for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to serve their country so that everybody can enjoy the freedom that they have today that they really don't appreciate like they should do."

