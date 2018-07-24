Nonprofit brings Colombian orphans to the region for summer trip — with the goal of finding an adoptive family

Gustavo Grams’ foster mom spread out a feast for him on the kitchen table of their Colombian home on the day she gave him unexpected, life-changing news: An American couple had traveled from Maryland to adopt him.

Then 13, Gustavo had spent most of his life as an orphan, and he knew his prospect of finding a family worsened with each passing year. But a chance encounter orchestrated by an international adoption nonprofit in 2012 led him to his parents, Steven and Katie Grams, a Harford County couple with no children.

The same charity, Kidsave, that introduced the Grams to Gustavo is hosting 50 adolescent boys and girls from Colombia through Aug. 3, including a dozen in the Baltimore-Washington area. Its Summer Miracles program has found adoptive families for more than 80 percent of the nearly 2,000 children, typically ages 11 to 14, it has hosted in the U.S. since 1999.

Like Gustavo, the children come under the pretense of summer camp. They only learn that the goal of their trip is to match them with forever families once an adoption is in the works.

“Every child deserves a family and safe place to be and someone who will be there for them always,” said Gustavo, who is now an affable 18-year-old high school senior who is home-schooled.

He said he felt compelled to speak out about his experience at a time when international adoptions are at a dramatic low and older youth continue to languish in foster care both in the U.S. and abroad. Fewer than 5,000 children were adopted from foreign countries last year, down from 24,000 in 2004, according to the U.S. Department of State. Kids older than two are harder to find adoptive homes for, regardless of country.

Gustavo said he wants the same opportunities for the Kidsave children visiting this summer that he was given six years ago.

“If [people] don’t stand up, these kids won’t have a family,” he said. “God gave me this opportunity. I want these kids to have the same opportunity. I want them to live the same life I am living right now.”

Adam Pertman, president of the National Center on Adoption and Permanency, said organizations that can find homes for older children, whether kids from the U.S. or elsewhere, serve an important role, so long as protections are in place. The children should not be made to feel like they’re on display, and adoption organizations must operate ethically, scrupulously and facilitate a smooth transition for the children into their new lives, he said.

“If it’s done well, it gives someone a shot who didn’t have one before,” Pertman said. “Children need families wherever they are.”

The number of international adoptions fell amid increased scrutiny from measures such as the Hague Convention that established standards between counties that seeks to block children from being subjected to exploitation or trafficking or used for personal enrichment, Pertman said.

At the same time, policies in various countries reduced the number of children coming to the U.S. Russia, for instance, no longer allows Americans to adopt from their country. Adoptions from China have become more limited since the country abandoned its one-child policy. Guatemalan adoptions were suspended after children were found to be caught up in corruption issues.

Other counties, such as South Korea, have been putting greater emphasis on domestic adoptions.

Pertman said children who are available for adoption from foreign nations generally fit the same profile as children available for adoption through U.S. foster care: they are older, have special needs or are part of a sibling group, Pertman said.

Last year, 181 Colombian children were adopted by Americans. More than 4,500 children have been adopted from Colombia since 1999. The number has remained mostly steady in the last five years.

Terry Baugh, Kidsave president and cofounder, said when the kids are identified by officials in their home countries for the Summer Miracles program, they are told they are coming for vacation and may meet a family who could be interested in adopting them. The prospect of adoption is not emphasized or talked about to minimize the chance a child is disappointed, she said.

Once the children arrive, they are placed with volunteer host families who take the kids on various adventures, such as soccer matches or rock climbing, and connect them with prospective adoptive parents.

The nonprofit spends about $7,500 per child in the Summer Miracles program, raised almost entirely by private donations. Kidsave operates a variety of related programs from its offices in Washington and Los Angeles.

If a family is interested in adopting a child, Kidsave connects them to an adoption agency to help them become the child’s legal parents through security clearances, home studies and international travel. The cost is upward of $30,000 to $40,000, although Baugh stresses that grants and fundraising options are available.

Baugh said people interested in meeting the kids available for adoption this year can attend a children’s sporting event and picnic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynnbrook Park, 8008 Newdale Road, Bethesda. Children available also are featured on the Kidsave online gallery.

“We need people who are interested in adoption to meet them,” Baugh said. “For many of them, it will be their only chance.”

Gustavo and his parents met on the last day of his visit in 2012.

Katie Grams said her sister called after a service at their church, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, to ask if she and her husband could have Gustavo and his host family over for the evening to fish, swim, eat dinner and sit by a campfire. The Grams, having been open to adoption for years, said they did not hesitate.

“We got to know each other over the course of four or six hours,” said Katie Grams, who speaks Spanish, Gustavo’s native language, but hadn’t spoken it for a decade. The night he left, I remember wondering if I am letting my son walk out the door right now.”

Gustavo boarded a plane the next day to return to Colombia, as all children in the Summer Miracles program do before any of their adoptions are processed. The Grams then started a “Dear Gustavo” journal and immediately took steps to adopt him, a process that took 11 months.

“There was nothing that was more important,” Katie Grams said. “We were eager to bring him home. I was so eager to remove him from foster care and bring him into our family forever. There was urgency to it. I don’t think I have ever done anything with that much urgency.”

Gustavo’s biological father had died and his biological mother was missing when he entered Colombian foster care around age 5. He was featured in a 2012 article of The Baltimore Sun while he was in Maryland for the Summer Miracles program. He came to the Baltimore area after two of his biological sisters had been adopted by families in Bel Air and Havre de Grace. He also has other siblings who were adopted in Colombia.