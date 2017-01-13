Region readies for another coating of snow and ice Saturday

An ice storm stretching across half the country is forecast to bring a mix of snow, ice and rain to Baltimore from early Saturday into early Sunday.

Half an inch to an inch of snow and anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch of ice are expected across Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is expected to start falling by daybreak Saturday and continue into the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to be hovering around the freezing mark Saturday, and how much they warm will determine how icy roadways around the region get.

The State Highway Administration was pre-treating roadways Friday with a brine solution that can prevent or delay formation of ice on pavement. The agency's administrator urged drivers to pay attention to conditions before venturing out.

"This system will have a greater impact on the metro area beginning as snow, but transitioning to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon — and that will make driving treacherous," Administrator Gregory C. Johnson said. "We strongly encourage motorists to wait and check travel conditions after sunset Saturday and make smart travel decisions."

School officials in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties canceled extracurricular activities and sports events scheduled for Saturday.

It is forecast to be the second icy Saturday in a row. Half an inch of snow fell Jan. 7, as measured at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Ice and snow are forecast to fall across a wide swath of the country.

The weather service posted freezing rain advisories for the mountains of Western Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with as much as two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation expected. Forecasters said winter weather advisories could be activated for more Maryland counties along the Pennsylvania border.

Ice storm warnings are meanwhile in effect from northern Texas to Illinois, with as much as an inch of ice possible in some areas through Monday.

"The event has the potential to cause downed trees, power outages and dangerous travel conditions," the weather service warned.

