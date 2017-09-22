Tractor-trailer fire blocks southbound traffic on I-95 in Howard County

A tractor-trailer fire is blocking southbound traffic along I-95 in Howard County Friday morning, according to the Maryland state police.

The incident prior to MD 100 is causing major delays. The fire was originally reported shortly before 6:30 a.m., state police said on Twitter, and was initially extinguished before then reigniting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said. The tractor-trailer contained clothing.

No injuries were reported, according to state police. Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and use caution.

(Sean Welsh)

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman