I-95 express toll lanes in Baltimore to close for highway maintenance, inspections

The Baltimore Sun

The Maryland Transportation Authority says northbound Interstate 95 express toll lanes in Baltimore will be closed overnight beginning Sunday and continuing through Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Motorists will be directed to use the adjacent mainline I-95 traffic lanes during the closures.

Officials said crews will be performing routine maintenance and inspections.

After the northbound closures, the southbound I-95 express toll lanes will be closed Wednesday, April 5, Thursday, April 6, and Sunday, April 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In the event of inclement weather or other variables, work also may performed overnight April 10 through April 13.

For real-time updates on major incidents follow the MDTA on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA, or on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMDTA. To view real-time traffic camera images on state roadways, go to mdta.maryland.gov.

