George Huguely's mother appears on Today Show to speak of murder conviction against her son

The mother of a University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of beating to death his ex-girlfriend appeared on Wednesday's Today Show, saying the criminal justice system "doesn't always get it right."

George Huguely V was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of Yeardley Love, a Virginia lacrosse player from Cockeysville. Huguely is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Marta Murphy said her son should have faced the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. The distinction lies is in whether the killing was motivated by "malice." Murphy said her son was drunk and Love's death was an accident.

"He had absolutely no intent to hurt Yeardley," she said on the show. "Yeardley was his best friend."

In prison, her son studies, plays cards and works wiping down tables, she said.

A wrongful death lawsuit is scheduled for July 2018 in Virginia court.

"People are going to look at this and say, 'How can I feel compassion for this mother and her son because there is a life that is gone,'" said Janet Shamlian of the Today Show.

Murphy answered softly.

"I know that. Nothing compares to what they're suffering. I only have sorrow and pain for them. I don't have words to describe the loss of her life, and I'm so sad and sorry that Yeardley's gone."

