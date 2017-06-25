Howard County government website hacked with apparent pro-Islamic State message

Howard County's government website was hacked with messages supporting the Islamic State on Sunday, part of a larger attack on local government websites around the country.

The hacked page, which surfaced on Sunday afternoon and was quickly taken down, said it was "Hacked By Team System Dz."

The message said President Donald Trump "will be held accountable" for "every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries." It went on to profess love for the jihadist group Islamic State.

Mark Miller, a Howard County spokesman, released a short statement saying the IT team was addressing the hack.

"Our IT team was alerted to the problem, has identified the issue and expects to have it resolved shortly," he said in a message also posted on social media.

The website of Ohio Gov. John Kasich was also apparently hacked with a similar message on Sunday. Ohio government pages and the website for a town in Long Island were also part of the apparent attack.

Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball said the county should evaluate its IT infrastructure for vulnerabilities to ensure such hacks aren't repeated.

"We definitely need to investigate, we need to evaluate our IT infrastructure, and if there are shortcomings we need to make sure they're resolved immediately," Ball said.

Ball noted that the hack came as Muslims mark the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, and celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

"In Howard County, we're not only a diverse county, our values are inclusion," Ball said. "I am very disappointed that as many of us are celebrating Eid and are celebrating the end of Ramadan, to see these types of messages are appalling."

