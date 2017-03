A 29-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his Honda Pilot veered off the road and struck a tree in Ellicott City, Howard County police said.

About 8:30 a.m., the man was driving west on Columbia Road past Hemlock Cone Way when he crashed. Police don't know what caused him to veer off, but said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Columbia Road is closed between Hemlock Cone Way and Old Dragon Path as police investigate.

