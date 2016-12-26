Christmas shopping continues, less frenetically

While shoppers were out in force Saturday on Christmas Eve, many stores in the Baltimore area got a bit of a breather Monday.

Foot traffic in Harbor East appeared sleepy. At Mondawmin Mall, families strolled through en route to something to eat. In Towson, families headed to the Shops at Kenilworth primarily for the holiday train display.

Madhouses just a few days ago, the region's malls lost their high-pressure pace on Monday, as people browsed holiday sales without the stress of a looming deadline.

"We're just passing through," said Kelly Johnson, 53, who was walking through Mondawmin with her family. "I didn't really feel like going through the shops today. Maybe in a few weeks."

Headed into the season, the National Retail Federation trade group was predicting sales growth of about 3.6 percent in November and December from the same period in 2015. With Christmas falling on a Sunday, last-minute purchases were expected to grow.

Almost half the respondents surveyed on behalf of the National Retail Federation in December also said they planned to take advantage of in-store, after-Christmas sales.

But with the growth of online sales and increased use of gift cards, which don't need to be redeemed right away, it's not surprising that stores weren't deluged with shoppers Monday, even though many workers had the day off, said Michael Niemira, principal at The Retail Economist, which follows sales trends.

Niemira said analysts will know more as updated sales estimates are released.

Sales at the Towson Bootery on Monday were steady, said Beth Hankin, a manager and buyer for the store. But it was more relaxed than just a few days ago, with returns and exchanges at a reasonable pace, she said.

"Pre-Christmas was a mob scene," she said.

Gillian DeLeon, 18, said she and her mother always wait until after Christmas to get presents, choosing a joint excursion to avoid any unwelcome surprises, while taking advantage of the post-Christmas sales.

"The big things, I like to go out and get," said DeLeon, as she flipped through racks of clothing at Free People in Harbor East on Monday.

Lashauna Salter, 28, and her daughter, Artja McDaniel, went to Target at Mondawmin on Monday to pick up a final gift: a foot care kit for Artja's father, who works on his feet all day. After saving up extra cash by selling homemade Christmas cookies, they waited until Monday to shop for the discounts, she said.

"We already celebrated, but we told him he'd only get the big gift after the holiday. … The sales mean a lot," she said.

With recently unwrapped presents still fresh in people's minds, many said they had not yet returned their focus to shopping.

"We came to see the trains," said Evelyn Thompson, 35, who was at the Shops at Kenilworth with her father and 1-year-old son on Monday. Her father, William O. Miles, said he seized the moment to pick up a new bathrobe for his wife, but Thompson said purchasing more things wasn't a high priority.

"I would like to hit the after-Christmas sales this week or next, but we just moved," she said. "We have a storage unit filled with stuff in Oregon, so maybe not."

Returns, of course, are an exception. A 2015 survey by the National Retail Federation found that returns represent 10 percent of purchases in November and December, about 2 percent higher than the annual rate. Clothing was the item most commonly exchanged.

Ed Jecelin, 69, who retired from Under Armour in 2012, popped into the Baltimore-based brand's store in Harbor East on Monday to return one of the two pairs of sweatpants he had purchased for his son-in-law, hedging his bets since he was uncertain of the right size.

"I figured I'd cover myself," he said.

Nearby, Wendy Harris, 77, was headed to J. Crew to return a coat, a gift from her son that came in the wrong size, after a sales clerk convinced him that a size 6 was comparable to an 8 petite.

"That's naughty of them to have said that," Harris said, adding that she hoped to exchange.

Those who did their holiday shopping early to avoid the crowds said it was precisely the relative calm on Monday that brought them back.

"When it's crowded, I can't take it," said Toni Johnson, 68, of Baltimore, as she prepared to leave Mondawmin with several shopping bags in hand. "That's why I do my shopping in October, November … and the day after."

